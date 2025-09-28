Full List: 10 housemates make it into BBNaija Season 10 final week

The countdown to the final of BBNaija Season 10 has officially begun, as only 10 housemates remain in the running for the coveted N150 million grand prize.

Sunday’s live eviction show, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, saw three contestants: Mide, Zita, and Rooboy leave the house in dramatic fashion.

Their exit came after weeks of twists, alliances, and heated clashes, narrowing the field from the initial 29 housemates to just 10 finalists.

Zita’s eviction followed a double strike she received earlier in the week for a heated altercation with Rooboy, who himself got evicted along with Mide.

The 10 housemates who made it into the final week are:

Mensan Kola Dede Imisi Faith Kaybobo Jason Jae Sultana Isabella Koyin

With just seven days to go before the season’s winner is crowned, the competition has reached its fiercest point yet.

Viewers will now decide who walks away with the title of BBNaija Season 10 winner and the life-changing N150 million grand prize.

Vanguard News