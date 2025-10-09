Breaking: APC disqualifies Kayode Ojo from Ekiti guber race

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has disqualified a gubernatorial Aspirant in Ekiti State, Engr Kayode Ojo, from participating in the party’s primary election and Gubernatorial race in the state.

This announcement was made just after Ojo visited the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday and was granted no reception by the Party’s Executives.

Recall that Ojo was accompanied by thousands of supporters across the 16 local government areas of the state and shut down Ado-Ekiti ahead of the party’s primary election scheduled for October 27.

Meanwhile, in a report by the TVC News Communication, he has been disqualified from participating in the gubernatorial race in the state.