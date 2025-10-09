Bill to create Ibadan State passes second reading in Reps

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill seeking to create a new state in the south-west geopolitical zone for second reading in the House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Abass Adigun, lawmaker representing the Ibadan Northeast/Ibadan Southeast federal constituency, scaled second reading during plenary on Thursday.

The bill is proposing to alter the 1999 constitution to create Ibadan state from Oyo state.

Leading the debate on the bill, Adigun noted that while Enugu and Kaduna, once capitals of the former Western Region, have since become states, Ibadan has not.

He said the bill represents a “monumental step toward equitable development through federalism and realisation of the long-held aspiration of the people of Ibadan”.

The lawmaker said Ibadan has the population and landmass to become a state.

Adigun said one local government in Ibadan is bigger than three local governments in Bayelsa State.

He was quickly countered by Obuku Ofurji, representing the Yenagoa/Opokuma federal constituency of Bayelsa, who rejected his claim, describing it as irrelevant and disrespectful to the state.

Adigun apologised but maintained that it was a fact before continuing his debate.

This bill adds to the growing list of bills seeking to create new states in the country.

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, who presided over plenary, referred the bill to the committee on constitutional review.

The national assembly is currently amending the 1999 Constitution.

In January, Kalu, who chairs the house committee on constitution review, said the amendment would be completed in December 2025.

Amending the constitution to create a new state or adjust boundaries is an arduous task.

Section 8(1) of the constitution stipulates that a new state can only be created if it is supported by “at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of the following, namely — “(i) the Senate and the House of Representatives. (ii) the House of Assembly in respect of the area”.

“(iii) And the local government councils in respect of the area is received by the National Assembly; (b) a proposal for the creation of the State is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for the creation of the state originated.

“(c) The result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the Federation, supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly.

“(d) The proposal is approved by a resolution passed by a two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.”

No state has been created since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.