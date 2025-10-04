BBNaija is a waste of time – Disqualified Faith

By Benjamin Njoku

Before his disqualification from the BBNaija show, Thursday evening, Faith was said to have considered a voluntary exit, calling the reality show ‘a waste of time.’ He was disqualified from the show after a physical altercation with fellow housemate Sultana during a skincare task rehearsal.

The disqualification, which happened days before the much-anticipated grand finale, has sparked mixed reactions from housemates and viewers alike. Faith’s exit adds to a growing list of housemates who have been shown the door for breaking house rules.

In 2019, Tacha was disqualified after a clash with Mercy, who herself was penalised with strikes. Erica’s 2020 exit came after repeated infringements and confrontations, while Beauty Tukura was thrown out of the Level Up season in 2022 after a series of offences.