Bauchi APC members reject PDP senator’s defection bid

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress Concerned Group (APCCG) in Bauchi State have urged the party leadership to reject the bid by Senator Samaila Dahuwa Kaila of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to defect to the APC.

In a letter addressed to the APC leadership at both the federal and state levels on Thursday in Abuja, the group warned that allowing the serving senator to join the party could undermine ongoing efforts to rebuild the APC in Bauchi State.

The letter, titled “A Call to the APC Leadership: Reject Senator Samaila Dahuwa Kaila’s Defection Bid,” expressed strong disapproval of the senator’s reported plans to switch parties.

According to the group, the trend of lawmakers defecting to the ruling party in search of automatic tickets ahead of the 2027 elections is unhealthy for Nigeria’s democracy.

Part of the letter read: “We, the concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, are shocked and dismayed by the news of Senator Samaila Dahuwa Kaila’s intention to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to our great party.

“Senator Kaila’s track record in the PDP is nothing short of underwhelming. During his tenure, he has failed to deliver meaningful projects and development to his constituency, Bauchi North.

“It is evident that Senator Kaila’s decision to defect is driven by selfish interests, particularly the quest for an automatic ticket.

“Allowing him into the APC will discourage loyal members who have worked tirelessly to build the party and reward incompetence and disloyalty.”

The group further urged the APC leadership to uphold the principles of merit and loyalty, insisting that admitting the senator would “send the wrong signal to members and the public.”

When contacted, a close associate of Senator Kaila dismissed the claims, saying the lawmaker would not “dignify a faceless group with a response.”

He added, “Has he told anyone that he is leaving the PDP? Why have they entered panic mode based on mere speculation?”