BAOSA marks 170th Founders’ Day   

•Restoring trust between schools, government and society

By Ebele Orakpo

Worried by the state of education in Nigeria, especially secondary education, the Baptist Academy Old Students Association, BAOSA, presented an anniversary lecture during its ongoing 170th Founders’ Day Anniversary titled: Bridging the Gap: Restoring Trust between Schools, Government and Society. The keynote speaker, an old boy of the school and Chairman/CEO of Channels Television, Dr John Momoh, x-rayed the issues bedeviling the sector and proffered solutions. Excerpts:

*From left: Mr. Olumide Ajomale, BAOSA president; Dr John Mo-moh with his plaque presented by BAOSA, and Justice Kazeem Olan-rewaju Alogba, Chief Judge of Lagos State, an alumnus of BAOSA

According to Dr. John Momoh, Nigeria’s secondary education system faces challenges including poor teacher conditions, inadequate infrastructure, malpractice, poverty, inconsistent education budgets, policy somersaults, prolonged strikes, insecurity and trust deficit among stakeholders. He noted that Nigeria underperforms many African countries in enrollment and completion rates, with the highest number of out-of-school children in Sub-Sahara Africa. Poverty and the rising cost of private education have turned learning into a privilege rather than a right. Nearly 200,000 secondary-level teaching positions remain unfilled.” He regretted that the story of secondary education in Nigeria remains a mirror of the nation’s condition.

Bridging the gap

Momoh believes that without bridging the huge gap, the education sector will continue declining. He said: “There is a growing trust deficit in the sector; parents doubt schools fearing that their children are not getting the quality of values they once enjoyed; schools distrust government worrying about unreliable funding, inconsistent policies and delayed salaries; and society questions graduates, concerned that many leave school without the skills or ethics to strengthen the nation.”

Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that ‘For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction’ and so declining standards, youth unemployment, and weakened civil life are some of the consequences of the gaps in the sector.

Way forward

Momoh urged government, educators, parents, alumni, and the private sector to work together to reclaim the purpose and prestige of learning.

“This restoration of trust in our schools requires a partnership, a genuine social compact between the government and people.”

The consummate journalist believes that no reform can succeed if teachers remain undervalued and underpaid. He emphasized the need for deliberate investment in teacher training, incentives for rural service and continuous professional development.

Safe, functional schools

He said it is unacceptable for students to learn in substandard conditions or fear abduction. He proposed that alumni associations and other private organisations can do their bit by adopting schools, renovating facilities, providing solar power and equipping libraries and ICT labs. He noted that every effort to improve education is an act of national renewal, adding that Nigeria’s moral compass and future depend on the character of the citizens produced by its schools.

Momoh called for a curriculum that emphasizes digital literacy, critical thinking, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship, stressing that this modern curriculum must be paired with moral education, citing the Baptist Academy’s character-building foundation of discipline, faith, and service.

Hold institutions accountable

Momoh urged stakeholders to engage with the system through “patriotic engagement, not hostility.” He said alumni networks can assist by: Working with education ministries and school boards, tracking performance, monitoring outcomes and mentoring students.

In his address, the father of the day and chairman of the Board of Trustees of BAOSA, Chief Kesington Adebutu lauded the transformative power of education that they received from Baptist Academy which shaped their character and prepared them for leadership in various areas. He announced a N50 million donation in support of BAOSA’s physical and technological infrastructure development fund, calling on all the alumni across generations, professions, and the world, to “contribute financially, morally, and professional expertise to this new initiative.

“We must remember that education is the truest form of nation-building. Every classroom rebuilt, every teacher trained, every student mentored is an act of national renewal. Our nation’s moral compass and future prosperity depend on the kind of citizens our schools produce,” he added.