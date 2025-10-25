Arthur Eze emerges Governing Council Chairman of Isaac Balami University

Prominent South East businessman and philanthropist, Prince (Dr.) Arthur Eze, OFR, has been unveiled as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic and Management (IBUAM).

The unveiling ceremony, which held on Friday in Abuja, featured the formal presentation of an appointment letter to Prince Eze by the university’s board and management team.

Speaking during the event, the founder and president of the university, Comrade Isaac Balami, said Chief Eze was appointed in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education, philanthropy, and national development.

He described the billionaire businessman as a man who has consistently used his wealth to uplift people and institutions, noting that his leadership would bring immense value to the young university’s vision and mission.

Balami said: “Our leader and chairman, Prince Dr. Arthur Eze, chairman of the governing council of the newly licensed Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic and Management, courtesy of Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

“We are presenting this to you not just as a leader who has distinguished himself on the African soil, but as a global citizen.

“You founded an airline and operated one of the biggest aircraft hangars in Europe, based in Stansted Airport, and you understand aviation very well. This responsibility is for you to guide us the way you have guided others.

“We are totally submissive to your leadership, your guidance, and your prayers. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Senate of the university, chaired by Prof. AVM (Rtd.) Paul Jemitola, who is also the Vice Chancellor, we congratulate you, sir.”

In his acceptance speech, Prince Arthur Eze expressed appreciation to the university’s founder and management for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to support the institution’s growth and success.

He noted that the vision of the university aligns with that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in promoting innovation, education, and human capacity development.

Prince Eze, a renowned figure from the South East, is widely celebrated for his philanthropy and unwavering commitment to national growth and leadership development across Africa. Described by many as one of the cleanest businessmen on the continent, Eze has made significant investments in both the public and private sectors.

The Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic and Management, which recently received its operational licence, aims to provide world-class education in aviation, engineering, technology, and management.

Reflecting its national outlook, the university’s appointments cut across all regions of Nigeria. While the founder hails from the North East, the governing council chairman is from the South East. The institution is located in the South West, with its registrar from the North Central and pro-chancellor from the South West.

Experts say this diversity has given IBUAM a national character despite being a private university. The institution has also included notable personalities from Morocco, Ethiopia, Egypt, the United States, and Europe on its board, underscoring its international orientation and commitment to global standards.

