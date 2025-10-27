APC chieftain warns against godfather politics

…Backs Senator Jarigbe’s Move to Ruling Party Ahead of 2027

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

As political realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Gabriel Bravo Oluohu, has hailed Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe’s reported move to the ruling party, describing it as a major boost for the APC’s strength in the state and beyond.

In a statement titled “God the Father, Not Godfathers,” Oluohu commended Senator Jarigbe, who currently represents Cross River North Senatorial District, as one of Nigeria’s most effective and accessible lawmakers whose performance and popularity cut across party lines.

“Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe is for everyone. He is not here to fight or displace anyone. His only interest is to continue serving in the position he currently occupies. His move to the APC is a huge blessing and a strategic breakthrough before, during, and after the elections,” Oluohu stated.

He explained that his support for the lawmaker, even while Jarigbe was in the opposition, was based on performance and integrity rather than political affiliation.

“Some time ago, I chose to support Senator Jarigbe Agom in the PDP because of his exceptional performance and in line with former Governor Ben Ayade’s philosophy of transboundary politics. Politics, for me, is about development and partnership, not parochial emotions,” he said.

Oluohu, who previously supported Senator Stephen Odey of the PDP while serving as an APC supervisory councillor, emphasized that leadership should be guided by merit and not dictated by party dogma.

He, however, expressed concern that some individuals within the APC have resisted Senator Jarigbe’s integration into the party, accusing them of promoting outdated “godfather politics.”

“Shockingly, the same group of politicians opposed it again, driven by selfish motives and unfounded fears. They believe everything must pass through them or nothing should happen at all. They want to be the only cock that crows,” he lamented.

According to him, such tendencies threaten party unity by creating unnecessary divisions and pitching the state governor against key stakeholders and national leaders.

“Instead of celebrating the entry of an uncommon senator and his supporters into our great party, some are angry and restless for personal reasons. But thankfully, God has continued to scatter their deceitful gatherings,” he said.

Oluohu described Jarigbe’s expected defection as one of the most significant political realignments in Cross River’s recent history, arguing that the senator’s grassroots strength and credibility would make him an invaluable asset to the APC.

“Remember, this is the man who defeated us all in 2023, including a sitting governor and two House of Representatives members. With Senator Jarigbe as our APC senatorial candidate in 2027, we can truly sleep with both eyes closed on election eve because our strongest opponent has become our greatest ally,” he declared.

Beyond the politics of Cross River, Oluohu cautioned Nigerian politicians against the culture of godfatherism, which he said stifles leadership renewal and development.

“Some leaders are not looking for genuine supporters but slaves. They want everything to revolve around them, their interests, and their dictates. But power is transient. We must allow others to grow too,” he warned.

He urged political actors to embrace humility and open-mindedness, adding that true leadership lies in empowering others rather than dominating them.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the APC, Oluohu said his support for Senator Jarigbe’s 2027 ambition is driven by conviction and strategic foresight.

“We are bold as a pride of lions in standing with Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe on his 2027 mandate. God is faithful. The wicked may plot, but their devices shall fail,” he concluded.