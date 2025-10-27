Apapa gridlock returns as E-call-up system collapses

…Operators accuse NPA of racketeering, Lagos urges NSA Ribadu to intervene

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Severe gridlock has returned to the Apapa Port corridor, following the reported collapse of the electronic call-up (E-call-up) system, a development operators and stakeholders blame on racketeering and extortion at checkpoints allegedly manned by touts and personnel linked to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The congestion, which has paralyzed movement along the Ijora–Apapa access roads, has sparked renewed frustration among port users and business owners, who said the chaotic situation is reversing years of effort by both the federal and Lagos State governments to restore sanity to the area.

The E-call-up system, introduced to streamline truck movement and eliminate gridlock, has now become a source of controversy. Stakeholders allege that the platform has been compromised, with “fast-track access” being sold to the highest bidder.

A visit by Vanguard on October 23, 2025, showed long queues of trucks stretching from Marine Bridge to Sifax, worsened by ongoing rehabilitation works. Touts in reflective vests were observed collecting fees from truck drivers at several checkpoints.

A truck driver, Sheriff Abdullai, lamented that truckers now spend days navigating the system, with bribes allegedly demanded to obtain call-up tickets or gain access to the port. “At every checkpoint, we pay between ₦5,000 and ₦20,000 depending on the truck content. The total can exceed ₦80,000 before accessing the port,” he said.

The Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) also criticized what it described as a “discriminatory” call-up process that delays compliant truckers while favoring others. Its Secretary, Mr. Sani Mohammed, said the system has led to massive financial losses and called for an urgent review to prevent total traffic collapse.

Port operators have echoed similar concerns, alleging collusion between NPA agents and private park managers. According to one operator, Mr. Nnamdi Hamzat, “The three designated parks—LillyPond, ABAT, and Ijora-Iganmu—are all involved in e-call-up racketeering. They coordinate with NPA officials on truck release schedules.”

Lagos Reacts

Reacting, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation Logistics, Hassan Adekoya, accused NPA policies of enabling extortion, warning that the resulting congestion could worsen the cost of living.

“Ninety percent of trucks now buy NPA tickets on the black market instead of designated parks. Unless the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, intervenes, the gridlock will cripple economic activities and undermine the governor’s stabilization efforts,” Adekoya said.

He urged the Federal Government to investigate and hold accountable those behind the alleged racketeering, adding that Lagos has shown political will but needs federal support to sustain reforms.

NPA’s Position

At press time, the Port Manager, Mr. Debor Ibrahim, could not be reached for comment. However, NPA recently announced a temporary suspension of truck movements from pre-gate areas into the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) to clear cargo backlogs.

In a statement issued through its technical partner, Transit Truck Parks (TTP), the Authority described the move as a short-term measure to ease congestion.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority has directed a temporary hold on the release of trucks from all pre-gates serving the Lagos Port Complex to facilitate the clearance of congestion along the access route,” the notice read.

“The pre-gates will be reopened once the terminals have sufficient capacity to receive additional trucks. We appreciate stakeholders’ cooperation as we work to restore normal operations.”

The recurring Apapa gridlock continues to cost the Nigerian economy trillions of naira annually, while exposing motorists, traders, and residents to worsening health and security risks.