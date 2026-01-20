Tragedy averted in Lagos as Police, LASTMA chase away residents scooping diesel from fallen tanker

By Mathew Johnson

LAGOS—Tragedy was averted in Apapa, Lagos, yesterday, after a team of policemen from Area Command, Apapa and officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, succeeded in chasing away some residents of the area and onlookers that gathered to scoop diesel from a fallen tanker at Liverpool area of Apapa.

The tanker fully loaded with diesel had fallen off the bridge at Liverpool, mid day, spilling its content on the road and blocking easy flow of traffic, which resulted in a gridlock that lasted for some hours.

The incident saw residents of the area and passersby rushing to the scene to scoop the inflammable contents without considering the associated risks.

Vanguard learned that soon after the incident, a detachment of policemen and officials of LASTMA arrived the scene and on seeing the large number of people scoping the inflammable content, descended on them and succeeded in chasing them away.

Confirming this in a statement via X, LASTMA said traffic has been diverted to the other side of the bridge for safety measures. According to the statement, emergency officials, including operatives of the Lagos State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and LASTMA, are currently on ground to avert a tragedy.

Also present are men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Department of State Services, DSS, and Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA.

“Their presence is to prevent fire outbreak, evacuation of trucks and ensure free flow of traffic,” the statement added.

At press time, it was unclear if the tanker suffered a brake failure. According to a video posted by LASTMA, Nigerians were seen gathering several jerry cans and buckets to gather as much diesel as possible. There was also no incident of fire outbreak at the scene.

At 3p.m., when Vanguard visited the scene, it was gathered that LASTMA officials had reopened the road that was earlier closed.