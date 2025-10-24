Anambra Police hunts for minor initiated into cult in viral video

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police command says it is seeking useful information about a minor allegedly involved in cult initiation in the state.

Read Also: PDP long dead – Wike

Although the Command did not state the town or community where the incident happened, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Police intercepted a disturbing video circulating in the social media showing a group of young boys engaging in an unlawful cult initiation ceremony involving the said minor.

According to the PPRO, the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu has ordered operatives to identify the victim and ensure his safety and wellbeing

A statement by the PPRO read: “Preliminary review of the footage suggests that the incident may have taken place within a community in Anambra State.

“And the acts portrayed in the video are not only criminal, but also deeply offensive to public morals, safety, and the protection of minors who remain one of the most vulnerable groups in the society.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State command, CP Ikioye Orutugu has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“He has also directed specialized operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, Juvenile Welfare Unit, and the State Intelligence Department to work collaboratively to verify the authenticity and origin of the video, identify the victim and ensure his safety and wellbeing.

“They are also expected to identify and apprehend all individuals involved or complicit in the act”

Ikenga said the CP condemned in strong terms, any form of child abuse, including indoctrination, harassment, psychological grooming, or forced initiation, warning that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstance in the state.

He called on members of the public with credible information that can assist the ongoing investigation, to come forward.

Voluntary information, he added, may also be reported through the contact channels – 112, 07039194332, or the PRO on 08039334002.

The command assured that the identity of informants will be protected and all reports treated with utmost confidentiality, adding that the police command remains firmly committed to protecting children, combating cultism, and enforcing the law decisively to ensure safety and peace.

Vanguard News