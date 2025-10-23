Updated: Tinubu swears in Amupitan as new INEC chairman

Amupitan

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amupitan took the oath of office at 1:50 p.m. inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

During the ceremony, President Tinubu urged the new INEC Chairman to uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process and work to strengthen the commission’s institutional capacity in delivering credible elections.

Amupitan succeeds Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure recently came to an end.

He becomes the sixth substantive chairman of the electoral body since its establishment.

Details shortly…