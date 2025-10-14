Amupitan and Nigeria’s chance for electoral renewal

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The recent announcement of Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presents a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

Amupitan’s appointment has been widely welcomed, given his impeccable credentials, distinguished record, and reputation for integrity, offering Nigerians hope that the electoral system can regain credibility and public confidence.

As he assumes this crucial national responsibility, Amupitan faces the dual challenge of building on the achievements of his predecessor, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while avoiding the missteps that have undermined previous electoral exercises. Nigerians expect nothing short of free, fair, and credible elections, and Amupitan’s leadership will be measured by his ability to meet that expectation.

One key area where he can make a meaningful difference is in the deployment of technology. Tools like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) have already enhanced the integrity of elections, but there is room for improvement. Amupitan must ensure that technology is not only sustained but strengthened to prevent manipulation, reduce irregularities, and build trust in the process.

Importantly, the only controversy surrounding his appointment has been the claim that he was part of President Bola Tinubu’s legal team during the 2023 election tribunal proceedings. However, that allegation has been categorically debunked.

The Coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Babatunde Ogala, SAN, clarified in a statement on Friday that Amupitan was not among the 123 lawyers assembled to defend Tinubu at the tribunal. Ogala went further to challenge anyone making the allegation to produce evidence proving otherwise. This clarification should put the matter to rest and allow Amupitan to focus on the enormous task ahead without distraction.

Beyond managing perceptions, Amupitan must think deeply about the legacy he will leave behind. He should owe his allegiance to the people of Nigeria and not his appointor, President Bola Tinubu. He should lead by example and run a credible and transparent INEC which will ensure a level playing field for all candidates and the political parties. History remembers every INEC chairman—not just for the elections they conducted but for the integrity and courage with which they carried out their duties.

Names like Prof. Attahiru Jega, Prof. Maurice Iwu, and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu still spark mixed reactions today, illustrating how public service is judged long after one leaves office. Amupitan should therefore be guided by the awareness that his good name is his greatest asset and that posterity will assess his stewardship fairly—or harshly—depending on how faithfully he serves the Nigerian people.

If he succeeds, future elections under his watch could rival—or even surpass—the June 12, 1993 presidential election, still regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest. Achieving this will require vision, discipline, and unwavering independence, as well as a steadfast commitment to ensure that every vote truly counts.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. With Joash Amupitan now leading INEC, there is a genuine opportunity to restore confidence in the ballot box, elevate electoral standards, and leave behind a legacy of transparency and fairness. The nation is watching—and hoping—that under his leadership, democracy in Nigeria will take a firmer and more credible step forward.

*Akinsuyi, former group politics editor of the Daily Independent, writes from United Kingdom.