‘America is hot’ – Nigerian lady raises alarm over mass ‘immigration’ raid

Members of the Texas National Guard are seen near an entrance to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Broadview, Illinois, on October 8, 2025. Chicago, the third-largest in the country, has become the latest flashpoint in a crackdown by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents that has sparked allegations of rights abuses and myriad lawsuits. After National Guard deployments in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, 200 troops arrived in Illinois on October 7. (Photo by OCTAVIO JONES / AFP)

A Nigerian lady residing in Chicago has raised alarm over what she describes as an intensified wave of immigration raids in the city, claiming that even citizens and green card holders are not being spared.

In a viral video post, the lady identified as nocommon1 on Tiktok said, “ICE immigration in Chicago isn’t for the weak. The way they’re packing everybody, I don’t understand even citizens, Black Americans.”

According to her, the ongoing situation has caused widespread fear and confusion among residents.

“The citizens are panicking; they’re just taking citizens, green card holders, everyone,” she added.

She further expressed concern about the tense atmosphere, saying, “America is hot,” implying that the situation in Chicago has become increasingly unbearable for immigrants and residents alike.

Recall recently Amnesty International USA condemned the September 30, pre-dawn ICE raid on an apartment building in a historically Black neighborhood in Chicago.

According to news reports, federal agents raided the apartment building, broke into homes without warrants in the middle of the night, forcibly removed residents, including children, from their homes, zip-tied their hands, and interrogated them without access to legal counsel.

As reported in the pressopens in a new tab, federal officers used flashbang grenades, broke down doors, and entered nearly everyopens in a new tab apartment in the building.

Federal officers ignored requests for warrants or to contact lawyers, damaged private property and left parts of the building in disrepair.

This raid follows a disturbing pattern by the Trump administration of using federal agents to carry out raids, detain people and make arrests without warrants in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and now Chicago.

