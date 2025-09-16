Visa fees are non-refundable – U.S. Embassy tells Nigerians

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has reiterated to Nigerians that visa application fees remain non-refundable and non-transferable.

In a statement aimed at addressing growing concerns among Nigerians over the high costs of applying for U.S. visas.

In a tweet posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, the Mission acknowledged the frustration felt by many Nigerians whose applications are denied after paying significant fees.

“We hear your concerns regarding U.S. visa application fees. Like most countries, U.S. visa fees cover the cost of processing the application, regardless of the outcome. While fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, each application is reviewed thoroughly and fairly. For best results, prepare your application carefully and use the resources on our website,” the statement read.

Recall there have been complaints on social media from Nigerians who describe the process as financially draining, particularly when their applications are denied without the opportunity to reuse their payments.

The clarification from the Mission stressed that these fees are meant to cover administrative costs associated with processing applications, not to guarantee visa approval.

The Mission further advised prospective travelers to carefully prepare their submissions, follow all application guidelines, and utilise the free resources available on its official website to improve their chances of a successful outcome.

