‘All is well,’ Ola of Lagos reacts after his car showroom got demolished

Popular Nigerian auto dealer and influencer, Ola of Lagos, has confirmed the demolition of his car showroom, maintaining a positive outlook despite the setback.

In a post shared via his Instagram story, Ola acknowledged the incident after a viral video surfaced online showing the moment his luxury car showroom was pulled down—just months after its grand opening.

While the cause of the demolition remains unclear, Ola reassured his followers that his car business remains fully operational.

He also announced plans to launch a new and improved facility named OOL Autos, which he described as “bigger and better.”

“OOL Autos new showroom coming soon… Bigger and better insha Allah. We’re still active! We’ve been before our physical showroom and we’d always be,” he wrote.



“Pending the time our new office will be ready, you can Call/WhatsApp for clean cars as usual—you will love it.”

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, Ola of Lagos noted that he has faced several losses that could have discouraged him but continues to stay strong and thankful.

“Omo, these calls and messages—thank y’all though, I’m good. I promise I’m smiling at the moment,” he said.



“I’ve been chesting losses for long—losses that could comfortably get me a bedroom apartment in Ikoyi.

Man will just reason all, smile, thank God, come online to drop motivation, show love, then keep going. All is well ooo haha…”

Vanguard News