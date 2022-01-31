By Benjamin Njoku

Pop star Davido has definitely put a smile on the face of another member of his crew, Israel as he just gifted him a Toyota Venza car.

Israel’s joy knew no bounds as he shared a photo of himself, the singer, and another crew member on his Instagram page while screaming and admiring the white venza car.In a short video, Israelt was seen asking Nigerians to help him thank Davido for this kind gesture.

“Nigerians help me thank my oga. I’m now a car owner. Thanks to my Oga. @ivd001 best Africa Auto dealer,”he said.

Recall that Davido in 2020, also boughta brand new car for another member of his crew, Sanstugee and he will forever remain grateful to the Áye’crooner.