Akwa Ibom exco’s dissolution, a lifeline for PDP – Support Group

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Ibom Youths Alliance for Peoples Democratic Party (IYAPDP) has described the dissolution of the Aniekan Akpan-led Akwa Ibom State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a lifeline for the party, commending the move as timely and necessary to restore unity and discipline.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, David Effiong, the group lauded the Ambassador Iliya Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) for what it termed a courageous and well-considered intervention aimed at stabilising the party’s structure in the state.

Effiong said the swift decision of the national leadership was ‘a stitch in time that saved nine,’ adding that the PDP could have faced deeper internal divisions in Akwa Ibom without the prompt action of the NWC.

According to the statement, “but for the timely intervention of the national body, the PDP would have been pushed down the cliff of Akwa Ibom State politics.”

The IYAPDP criticised the dissolved executive for neglecting its responsibility to strengthen the party, noting that it had failed to convene meetings or coordinate party activities for nearly a year.

“It is strange that a body charged with the duty of managing our party in Akwa Ibom can willfully abandon its duty after failing to call any form of meeting for the party in almost a year,” the group said.

It added that the NWC’s decision was in line with Section 10(6) of the PDP Constitution, which bars members from aligning with any other political party at any level, saying the enforcement of such provisions would promote discipline and loyalty among members.

“The decision of the NWC will further instill discipline and loyalty among party members,” Effiong stated.

The group pledged full support for the newly appointed Igwat Umoren-led Caretaker Committee, urging it to act swiftly to unite members and strengthen the party’s grassroots structure in Akwa Ibom.

“The PDP remains the leading party in Akwa Ibom, still commanding the loyalty, support, and solidarity of the majority of the people of the state,” the statement added.

Effiong expressed optimism that with renewed commitment from the national and state leaderships, the PDP would consolidate its dominance in Akwa Ibom and remain a strong force ahead of future elections.