Akinlalu shooting: Death toll rises as Adeleke orders probe

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

As APC berates Amotekun over killings

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Death toll has risen to four following reported shootings by Osun Amotekun operatives in Akinlalu town on Tuesday, as one of the critically injured victims was reported dead in the early hours on Saturday.

Recall that Akinlalu residents claimed that Amotekun operatives invaded the community on Tuesday shooting sporadically at the centre of the town, leading to the killing of three persons and eight others critically injured. But Amotekun said it was caught in a 30-minute shootout with the victims.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr Babarinde Olamide said the Amotekun operatives invaded the peaceful community on Tuesday afternoon on the claim that a suspect seized their locally-fabricated weapon.

He said the operatives came in three different vehicles and, on getting to the heart of the town, started shooting sporadically at residents while those who ran at them were cut severely with cutlass.

“In the process, three persons were killed on the spot and several others severely injured. Surprisingly, the operatives took the dead bodies away and those critically injured. We received that one of those injured has died at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, after surgery early on Saturday,” he said.

However, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered an investigation into the killings, dispatching a government delegation to the community.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday, also commiserated with the family of the victims, praying God to give them fortitude to bear the loss.

“I am a rule of law Governor. This matter is being investigated and any infraction will be dealt with within the context of the law. I have ordered a security council meeting on this incident and others such as fears of spill over from Kwara banditry attacks,” the statement quoted Adeleke as saying.

“I sent my condolences to the victims of this unfortunate incident. I urge the good people of Akinlalu to keep calm as our government acts on the matter. I feel their pains but investigations are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state berated the Amotekun operatives for being involved in extra-judicial killings, calling on the governor not to cover the truth if he intends to unravel the culprit behind the killings.

A statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, stated that Amotekun must not be turned into an agent of intimidation in the state, especially as it approaches the electioneering period.