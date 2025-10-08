AHI marks 8th anniversary, celebrates hope, remembers its Founder

Anchor Heritage Initiative (AHI) recently marked its eighth anniversary and first since the death of its founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Michael Bidemi Oladipupo, who passed away about eight months ago.



The event was a day filled with emotions, reflections and gratitude as members and others remembered Mr Oladipupo, making this year’s celebration particularly emotional.



The event brought together partners, volunteers, government officials and friends of the initiative to celebrate eight years of transforming lives through rehabilitation and empowerment.



The late Mr. Oladipupo, described by many as a visionary and man of deep compassion, started the Anchor Heritage Initiative eight years ago to help inmates in Nigerian prisons gain new skills, find hope, and prepare for a better life after their release.



From the beginning of the event, a strong sense of love and remembrance pervaded the air. The hall was decorated in AHI’s traditional blue and white colours, symbolising peace and purity. Guests were welcomed with smiles, music, and a brief documentary showcasing the journey of Anchor Heritage from its humble beginnings to its current state.



The program began with an opening prayer and short remarks from the organising committee, followed by a moving tribute video in honour of the late founder.



As the lights dimmed and his voice filled the hall through the speakers, many could not hold back tears. The video showed clips of Mr Oladipupo during prison outreach programs, his speeches to inmates, his visits to correctional centres, and testimonies from people whose lives had been changed through his work.



By the time the video ended, the hall was silent. Then, a loud round of applause followed — a standing ovation that lasted for minutes. It was a powerful reminder that though the man was gone, his dream was still alive.



In a keynote address, titled, ‘The Architect of Anchor Heritage’, which captured the true spirit of the event. Mr Charles Enwere, who was the guest speaker at the event, described the late founder as “a man of excellence who walked away from a successful banking career to answer a higher call — the call of compassion.”



Before starting Anchor Heritage, Bidemi worked in the banking industry, where he won several awards for his dedication and excellence. But he always felt that his purpose in life went beyond numbers and profits.

“He left a career in banking to build human beings,” the speaker said.



“He saw potential in people that society had already given up on.”



It was that belief — that every person deserves a second chance — that gave birth to the Anchor Heritage Initiative. What started as a small vision has now grown into one of Nigeria’s most respected rehabilitation movements.



“Bidemi may not be here in person,” the guest speaker continued, “but look at this room. This room, this work, this family — is all part of his legacy now.”



Meanwhile, since its founding, Anchor Heritage Initiative has made a clear difference in the lives of inmates and ex-inmates across Nigeria.



Among its many achievements are: The ICT Hub, which provides digital literacy training for inmates. Through this program, inmates learn the basics of computer use, graphic design, website development, and digital marketing.



The Agodi Bakery, a practical skill project where inmates are trained in baking and small business management.



Legal and reintegration support, which has helped over 500 inmates regain their freedom and successfully return to their communities.



These achievements were highlighted during the anniversary through video clips, photo displays, and testimonials. One of the former inmates, now a business owner, shared his story on stage.



“I went into prison as a broken man,” he said. “But through Anchor Heritage, I found purpose again. I learned computer skills, I found faith, and today, I employ two other people. Anchor Heritage gave me back my life.”



The hall erupted in applause as he ended his story, proving once again that the vision of AHI truly transforms lives.



The guest speaker also focused on the importance of technology in rehabilitation. The speaker explained that in today’s digital world, computer and internet skills are essential for success, and inmates should not be left behind.



“If the world is moving forward with technology, then our inmates should not remain in the past,” he said. “Learning IT gives them the power to survive after release. It gives them dignity, confidence, and income.”



He listed examples of inmates who learned web design, data entry, or digital marketing through the program and are now earning a legitimate income after completing their prison terms.



“Technology can turn time into transformation,” he added.



“Instead of counting days behind bars, they can spend those days learning skills that will open doors when they return to society.”



Another major highlight of the event was the call for a stronger partnership with the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).



According to Mr Charles Enwere, true correctional work should not be about locking people away but preparing them to come out better.



“Prison should not only punish; it should prepare,” he said.



“It should prepare men and women to come out skilled, reformed, and ready to build a better society.”

He urged the Correctional Service to continue opening its doors to NGOs like Anchor Heritage, which have shown consistent commitment to helping inmates through education, vocational training, and counselling.



He also encouraged society to play a role in helping ex-inmates reintegrate successfully.



“Imagine someone who has served their time, learned skills, and is ready to start afresh,” he said. “But when they come out, no employer wants to hire them, no landlord wants to rent them a house, and no neighbour wants to speak to them. That kind of rejection pushes some people back into crime.”



He called on religious institutions, schools, and business owners to give ex-inmates opportunities to prove themselves, noting that one job, one open door, or even one kind word can completely change a life.



The celebration also recognised the hard work of AHI’s dedicated team. The management, staff, and volunteers were commended for their resilience in keeping the vision alive after the founder’s passing.



“Eight years is not a small journey,” the speaker said. “It has taken sacrifice, late nights, teamwork, and faith. To every member of this team — well done.”



Certificates of appreciation were presented to outstanding volunteers and partners who have supported AHI’s work in correctional centres and reintegration programs.



As the event drew to a close, the atmosphere was filled with a mix of emotions — sadness, pride, and renewed motivation.



The closing remarks echoed the organisation’s new focus: continuing the work with even greater passion.



“Eight years have passed, but the vision is still alive,” the closing speaker said. “The seed that Bidemi planted has grown strong. He laid the foundation, but it is now up to us to keep building. We are now the pillars.”



The program ended with music, thanksgiving prayers, and a final photo session with the founder’s family — his wife, Mrs Ololade Oladipupo, and their two children, Demilade and Oluwadarasimi.



The family received a special recognition plaque from the organisation in appreciation of their strength and support since the founder’s passing.



Anchor Heritage Initiative (AHI) is a non-governmental organisation committed to the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates and ex-inmates across Nigeria.



Through programs in ICT training, entrepreneurship, counselling, and legal aid, AHI helps to rebuild lives and reduce the rate of re-offending.



The organisation partners with the Nigeria Correctional Service and other agencies to create second chances for those who have served their time and are ready to start again.



Over the years, AHI has worked in several correctional centres across the country, training hundreds of inmates and supporting their reintegration after release.



Their vision remains clear — to build a society where mistakes do not define a person’s future, and where compassion, not condemnation, leads to true correction.



Although the celebration was emotional, it also served as a poignant reminder that one man’s vision can transform many lives.



As guests left the venue, many spoke about how inspired they felt by the founder’s story and the continuing work of AHI.



“Bidemi’s legacy will never die,” one volunteer said. “He built something that will outlive him — something that continues to give hope to people who once thought their lives were over.”



Eight years may have passed, but for Anchor Heritage Initiative, the journey is far from over.



It is only the beginning of another chapter — one built on love, hope, and the firm belief that everyone deserves a second chance.