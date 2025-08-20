Agbaja Summit 2025: Celebration of education, skills, cultural heritage

The Agbaja Leaders of Thought (ALT) has announced plans for the Agbaja Summit 2025, scheduled for November 26–27, 2025, in Enugu. Themed “Education and Skills Development: Building a Future Anchored on Heritage”, the Summit will bring together Agbaja sons and daughters at home and abroad, alongside partners and cultural custodians, for two days of dialogue, innovation, and cultural celebration.

Announcing the event at a press briefing at the Amadeo Centre yesterday, Professor Chike Anibeze, Chairman of the Planning Committee, described the Summit as “a clarion call reminding us that we have a shared responsibility as a people — to remember who we are, affirm our values, and chart a collective path forward.”

He explained that the 2025 edition will build on the success of the maiden Agbaja Summit in 2022, which was hailed as a landmark event for uniting Agbaja communities across five local government areas of Enugu State and the Diaspora. That first summit produced a development blueprint anchored on economic advancement, cultural revival, and unity. It also launched initiatives such as the Agbaja Declaration, which resolved that no Agbaja child would go to school without sandals and a bag.

Why Education and Skills Development?

Prof. Anibeze stressed that the focus on education and skills was inspired by the urgent need for practical, hands-on training in Nigeria’s schools. “Theoretical knowledge without skills is no longer sufficient in today’s fast-changing world,” he said, citing Governor Peter Mbah’s 2024 lecture on experiential learning as further validation of this theme.

One major question he answered emphatically, in the affirmative, was: has Agbaja Summit fulfilled purpose? He said it has. Apart from the zone producing the Senator representing the Enugu West Senatorial District as well as the Speaker of the State Assembly, illustrious sons of Agbaja, more than ever before, have imbibed the Agbaja development spirit and have been impacted their local communities.

He explained it further: “Following the 2022 Summit, a series of engagements produced 12 thematic development areas designed to uplift living standards. Apart from education, the other thematic development areas identified in 2022 are yielding good results. Each of them is being pursued with zeal. Illustrious sons and daughters of Agbaja are impacting their communities in various ways. Those in the Diaspora are identifying with the development of their local communities like never before. Our kinsmen in public service are keener these days in ensuring our communities are not left behind. The footprints are all over the place and we cannot be prouder of our achievements as a people. The summary of it all is that Agbaja Leaders of Thought has successfully returned us on the path of prosperity. We have harnessed our strengths at home with the vision of those abroad and the result is a beautiful blend of unity and a shared purpose”.

2025 Program Highlights

This year’s event will feature a hybrid colloquium on education and skills development, practical workshops, and an Aspiring Entrepreneurs Exhibition showcasing innovation and capacity building, on DAY ONE. It will also feature a Cultural Fiesta at the International Conference Centre, featuring masquerades, dances, music, and traditional displays that reflect the richness of Agbaja identity on DAY TWO.

An Awards Committee has also been inaugurated to recognise outstanding Agbaja leaders — past and present — who have demonstrated vision, sacrifice, and commitment to community growth.

A Call to Unity and Progress

Prof. Anibeze acknowledged the pivotal role of Prof. Chinedu Nebo, Chairman of the ALT Board of Trustees, and commended the dedication of Agbaja sons and daughters in the Diaspora who have championed development projects in their communities. He also expressed optimism that the Enugu State Government, under Governor Peter Mbah, would lend full support to the Summit.

“This year’s event will be more than a conference,” Prof. Anibeze concluded. “It will be a platform where tradition meets transformation, where heritage inspires innovation, and where the unity of a proud people is turned into legacy. Ndi Agbaja, our tomorrow is here.”