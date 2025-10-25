Agbogidi, Asika in Nafest

Those who do not know Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe are missing out in so many areas. The Obi of Onitsha, a lover of Arts and Culture, is as polished as the most exposed diplomat and knows almost everything about global oil economy.

Ojinnaka Obi Asika, Director – General of National Council for Arts and Culture, is not all about Storm Records and the Nigerian Idol. Like Agbogidi, this Asika is into so many things. Remarkably, both men are from Onicha Ado.

All roads lead to Enugu for the 2025 Nigeria Arts Festival. For the uninitiated, the carnival is coming home. When NAFEST debuted in 1970, East Central State emerged tops and won a gong for that achievement. As Mazi Elekwachi Ukonu stepped out to receive the prize, the East heaved a sigh of relief.

For people who were coming out of Genocide, it was the beginning of rehabilitation. Winning NAFEST was just one of many firsts. Soccer followed, with Enugu Rangers and East Central State Spartans dominating for six good years. Even when new states were created in 1976, Imo State, carved out of ECS, stood tall with their Trojans.

The man who brought back life to the East through Arts, Culture and Sports, Ajie Anthony Ukpabi Asika, is still around, even in death, through his son, Obi. We are back to Coal City where the gong was beaten in 1970, to announce a cultural rebirth. Enugu is the place to be in the last week of November (22 – 29) 2025.

The towering figure of Igwe Achebe will be felt at NAFEST 2025. In what appeared like a dress rehearsal, the Obi is still smarting from Ofala 2025. He danced unto the arena in his Onitsha domain, purified, after five days of isolation, a highly spiritual exercise full of mediation with his ancestors and communication with God.

Minister of Art, Culture Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, is a true daughter of her father. The woman has shown capacity to boost tourism through culture. She was in Onitsha to grace Ofala. When I saw her in beautiful Ishiagu dress, I knew renovation has birthed.

This daughter of the ultra progressive politician, Musa Musawa, has no inhibitions in the bid to open up her ministry as a revenue yielding part of the economy. It is no more about clapping and wriggling, we are about to witness what it means to dance to millions and generate billions through tradition. Creativity is the attraction.

I use this opportunity, to appeal to President Bola Tinubu to lead everyone to Enugu, the political capital of the South – East. When Governor Peter Mbah bought a new broom, Vice President Kashim Shetima was at the bazaar. Now, the Nnukwu Mmanwu, Jagaban himself, should make himself available and show that leadership is not all about politics.

This is also calling on South – East governors. There is so much revenue to make through Tourism. How many of them even know about the Nkpokiti dancing troupe that shook the world in the early 1970s. After NAFEST 2025, they should harness the cultural potentials of the people and create festivals, alluring enough to bring visitors from all over the globe.

I will begin with Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma. I know he is close to Agbogidi. And for those who did not know, Igwe Achebe, is a proud Old Boy of Government Secondary School, Owerri. He gained admission in 1955, did so well, then after five years, returned for Higher School and left in 1962.

The Obi of Onitsha was not only a prefect, he was the School Captain (Senior Prefect). A proud Ogssian, it was in his last years that the award winning Atilogwu group, Gboogboo, was formed under the leadership of Joe Okaih, who later fought for Biafra as a Captain and retired as a very senior Nigeria Army Colonel.

Igwe Achebe, chose Owerri, ahead of schools closer to him, Christ the King College, Onitsha and Dennis Memorial Grammar School. Prof. Charles Soludo has a lot to tap from this Royal Father. His Abia counterpart, Dr. Alex Otti has that old Diamond Bank key to unlock Agbogidi’s connections.

Away from the Igwe’s over 4,000 Artworks, the man worked with Shell, home and abroad, retired as an Advisor and is available to drive any form of economic growth that will open up the South – East. When you say, Igbo nwere mmadu, (There are icons in Igbo land), count the Obi in. He will tell you, ‘I’m not a multi millionaire’ but his presence, moves mountains.

It bothers me that his private museum, which has been under construction in the last one decade, is staring him in the face. Part of the delay stemmed from the COVID pandemic of 2020. He plans to compile his Art collections into a book.

There is something between Onitsha and the Arts. I am reminded of the great sculptor, Ben Enwonwu, a man who once had Queen Elizabeth the Second of England under his watch far closer than even her Equerry.

Onitsha is also known for great sports personalities. Emmanuel Ifeajuna won Nigeria’s first Commonwealth gold medal, in 1954 and became Emma Vancouver. Godwin Achebe, led Green Eagles to their first continental title, the All Africa Games in 1973 and emerged as the first indigene to coach a Nigerian team, Enugu Rangers, to continental triumph, the African Winners Cup in 1977.

The town has produced top class goalkeepers. Emmanuel Okala was voted African Footballer of the Year, 1978, by the African Sports Journalists Union(ASJU). There was Cyril Okosieme and much later Patrick Okala and Carl Ikeme. Justice Chuba Ikpeazu owned Ikpeazu Redoubtables Football club and his daughter, Linda, became a beauty queen and Legislator.

Obi Asika is not only Storming Records through Jazzman Olofin, Naeto C, Ikechukwu, Darey Art – Alade and Banky W, he is storming Enugu to change the face of NAFEST. This is Nigeria’s equivalent of FESTAC ’77. I was reliably informed that Tinubu may treat winners like he did Super Falcons and D’Tigress.

And because Minister Musawa identified with the African champions, she is planning to bring all female ministers to Enugu Ngwo. This is a big challenge to their male counterparts. Well, there is assurance that Mr. President will order everyone to Independence Layout.