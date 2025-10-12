Again, troops neutralise nine terrorists in Borno

…recover N5m ransom money

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, have neutralised nine Boko Haram terrorists during a fighting patrol near Goni Dunari village in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

Magumeri, located about 50 kilometres from Maiduguri in the Northern Borno Senatorial District, has seen repeated insurgent activity. This latest success comes just 24 hours after troops repelled another Boko Haram assault on Ngamdu town, killing several fighters.

Military sources told our correspondent that troops not only eliminated nine terrorists but also recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and approximately N5 million in ransom money during operations spanning the Magumeri and Gajiram axes.

According to a credible military source who is not authorised to speak to the media, troops remain in high spirits and are intensifying operations to restrict terrorist movement and regain control of affected communities.

“In continuation of our counter-terrorism efforts, troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted a successful fighting patrol on 10 October 2025, following credible intelligence on terrorist movement around Goni Dunari,” the source said.

Intelligence reports had revealed that terrorists, travelling in two vehicles and supported by 24 foot soldiers, were attacking villages, setting homes ablaze, and intimidating residents. Responding swiftly, troops launched an aggressive patrol to intercept the threat.

As the troops advanced, the terrorists attempted to flee toward Damjiyakiri village. While the vehicle-borne fighters dispersed to an unknown location, troops pursued the foot fighters for nearly 92 kilometres.

After four hours of tactical pursuit, the soldiers established contact and launched a frontal assault, killing five terrorists. The remaining 19 fighters scattered, some sustaining injuries as blood trails were discovered at the scene.

Items recovered from the operation include: 1 x AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798); 5 x magazines (3 empty, 2 loaded); 31 x rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; 1 x Itel mobile phone; 1 x Dagger.

Significantly, there were no casualties or equipment losses recorded on the side of the troops.

Additional Success Along Gajiram-Bolori Axis

In a separate but related operation, troops conducting a motorbike patrol near Zundur village, along the Gajiram-Bolori-Mile 40-Gajiganna corridor, engaged Boko Haram fighters in a fierce firefight.

Four terrorists were neutralised, and others fled into the surrounding forest. Troops rescued two kidnapped civilians – Mr. Modu Kinnami (55) and Mr. Bukar (57), both from Guzamala – who were being held for ransom.

A sack containing N750,000 was recovered at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the insurgents had earlier demanded a N2 million ransom and two new Tecno button phones for the release of the victims’ relative.

Further search of the area led to the recovery of 1 x Blue pickup vehicle (Reg No: GUB 327 XA), 2 x New Tecno button phones, 1 x Jerrycan containing 30 litres of PMS, and Cash totalling N4,355,000

The combined total of cash recovered from the operations amounts to approximately N5 million.

“Follow-up operations are ongoing to maintain pressure on the terrorists and deny them the freedom to regroup or move,” the military source added.