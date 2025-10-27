ADC accuses APC of plot to destabilize Kaduna opposition

…Says Party Intact, Warns Against Indiscipline

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating plans to infiltrate and weaken the opposition in the state.

Addressing journalists shortly after a leadership and stakeholders’ meeting, the ADC National Vice Chairman (North-West), Hon. Jafar Sani, alleged that the APC was sponsoring elements within the opposition to cause internal crises and frustrate the party’s ongoing reorganization efforts.

“Some coalition partners have been sponsored to institute a court case against certain leaders, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and others. The same mercenary group has illegally claimed to have suspended the ADC State Chairman, Elder Patrick Didam Ambut, as part of a broader plan to destabilize the party,” Sani stated.

He reaffirmed the expulsion of members accused of insubordination and anti-party activities, endorsing the decision of the State Working Committee under Ambut’s leadership.

“After reviewing all recent developments, we endorse the expulsion of the Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, and eight others,” he said.

Sani also disclosed that Hon. Adamu Ahmed Dattijo, Alhaji Suleiman Abdullahi, and Senator Musa Bello had been blacklisted for initiating a court case against Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Jaafaru Sani, and Bashir Saidu without exhausting the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

He cautioned coalition members and the public against recognizing or engaging with the blacklisted individuals on any ADC-related matters, while announcing the reinstatement of Senator Nenadi Usman and Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Saidu as Chairman and Co-Chairman of the coalition, respectively.

Earlier, Elder Patrick Didam Ambut, the State Chairman, reaffirmed that the ADC in Kaduna remains strong and united, warning that the party would not tolerate indiscipline or actions motivated by personal interests.

“ADC is the vehicle that will take us to 2027 and beyond,” Ambut said. “We cannot allow a few individuals to derail this movement.”