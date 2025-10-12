Actress Queeneth Agbor marks birthday with purpose, feeds 1000 Ikoyi Custodial Centre’s inmates

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood star Queeneth Agbor celebrated her birthday Thursday October 9, in a most inspiring and unconventional way — inside the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ikoyi, under the uplifting theme “Strength Beyond Walls.”

Rather than the glitz and glamour often associated with celebrity birthdays, the multiple award-winning actress has chosen to mark her special day by feeding 1,000 inmates, turning what could have been a private affair into a heartfelt act of compassion and empowerment.

A Celebration of Resilience and Purpose

The theme “Strength Beyond Walls” reflects Queeneth’s deep sense of empathy and belief in the power of inner fortitude — a message that resonates with her life philosophy and personal growth journey.

“This year, I wanted my birthday to be more meaningful,” the actress shared. “Feeding a thousand inmates is my way of spreading love, hope, and reminding them that they are not forgotten. True strength isn’t just physical; it’s the ability to stay kind and hopeful, no matter the walls around you.”

The event, which features music, fellowship, and shared moments of reflection, is designed to uplift spirits and reinforce the idea that redemption and resilience can thrive even in confinement.

Born on October 9 in Calabar, Cross River State, Queeneth Agbor has steadily built a name for herself as one of Nollywood’s most talented and versatile actresses. A graduate of Microbiology from the University of Calabar (Class of 2013), she combines intellect, beauty, and heart in equal measure.

Since breaking into the movie scene, she has featured in over 40 films, working alongside some of Nollywood’s biggest names. Her ability to embody diverse characters has earned her both critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

Beyond the screen, Queeneth is known for her philanthropy, vibrant personality, and passion for human connection — qualities that mirror her ENFP personality type and her Enneagram identity as a 7w8, often described as “The Enthusiast with Leadership Drive.”

From Stardom to Service

Queeneth’s choice to celebrate her birthday with inmates speaks volumes about her evolving sense of purpose and gratitude. It highlights her belief that celebrity should serve humanity, not separate from it.

In an industry often defined by luxury, she stands out for her humility and emotional intelligence — using her platform to amplify kindness, faith, and hope.

As guests and prison officials joined in her outreach initiative, the atmosphere at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre was filled with warmth, laughter, and reflection — a reminder that even within walls, joy and dignity can flourish.

A Star with a Heart

From her early days as Best Graduating Actress (2012) to becoming a recognizable face in Nollywood, Queeneth Agbor has shown that talent shines brightest when paired with purpose.

Her Strength Beyond Walls birthday celebration isn’t just an act of charity — it’s a statement of faith in the resilience of the human spirit.

For Queeneth, it’s more than a birthday.

It’s a movement of love, hope, and strength — beyond walls.