Nollywood actress, Agbor Queeneth excited to feed 1000 inmates at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Agbor Queeneth is happy beyond words as she concludes plans to feed approximately 1000 inmates at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre on October 9, 2025 as part of her commitment to giving back to society.

This charitable act, which was wrongly attributed to actress Princess Chidimma, popularly known as “Princess Salt is part of her birthday celebration, showcasing her compassionate side beyond her

Instead of throwing a lavish birthday party and embarking on vacation, the actress has chosen to spend her special day with the inmates, highlighting her selfless nature.

Sharing the good news in a video, Queeneth urges her fans to join hands with her, emphasizing the impact of collective generosity.