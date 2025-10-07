7 African countries that experience snow

By Favour Osah

When people talk about Africa, snow is rarely part of the conversation. The continent is better known for its warm weather, deserts, and beaches than blizzards or ski slopes. Yet scattered across its vast landscapes are places where temperatures drop low enough for snow to fall and sometimes stick.

1. South Africa

Snow isn’t unusual in South Africa, especially in the Drakensberg Mountains and areas around Ceres and Sutherland.

The country even boasts a ski resort, Tiffindell, where visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding between June and August.

2. Lesotho

Lesotho, known as the “Kingdom in the Sky”, sits entirely above 1,000 metres in elevation. That high altitude makes it one of the snowiest countries in Southern Africa. The Afriski Mountain Resort becomes a popular destination during the winter months, offering a genuine alpine experience.

3. Morocco

In Morocco, the Atlas Mountains receive regular snowfall between December and March. The Oukaïmeden Ski Resort, located just outside Marrakech, attracts locals and tourists eager to ski or simply enjoy a mountain escape, all within view of the desert.

4. Algeria

The Tell Atlas and Aurès Mountains in Algeria get dusted with snow each winter. Towns such as Setif and Batna often experience several snowy days, creating a rare but beautiful contrast between the icy peaks and the nearby Sahara sands.

5. Tunisia

In Tunisia’s Kroumirie Mountains, particularly around Aïn Draham, snow is a familiar winter visitor. The region’s pine forests and rolling hills transform into a quiet, white landscape that feels far removed from the country’s sunny Mediterranean coast.

6. Kenya

Snow in Kenya may sound impossible, but the peaks of Mount Kenya are permanently capped with ice. Although the glaciers are shrinking, climbers still trek to the summit to witness the rare sight of snow just a few degrees south of the equator.

7. Tanzania

Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro remains Africa’s most famous snowy landmark.

Its white summit rises above the plains, a stunning reminder of the continent’s diverse climates and a view that has inspired countless travellers and photographers.

Snow might not be the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Africa, but it’s part of the story too. In these high-altitude regions, winter shows up quietly.

Vanguard News