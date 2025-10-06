6 things you must achieve before turning 65

Credit: Getty Images

Ageing is inevitable, but how you arrive at your later years depends heavily on the decisions you make today. As the years go by, priorities shift from building wealth to securing peace of mind.

As Nigeria turns 65, we look at six key things you should aim to accomplish before turning 65.

1. Have a Solid Retirement Plan

You can’t work forever — nor should you have to. Before 65, it’s essential to establish a clear, realistic retirement plan. The plan must include the amount of income you’ll need annually and where that income will come from, either from savings, pensions or investments.

2. Secure Stable Accommodation

Whether it’s owning your home or having a long-term housing solution, you don’t want to reach retirement still worrying about rent or mortgages. The major goal is comfort and security in retirement, which often starts with where you live.

3. Write a Will and Estate Plan

Death is a certainty, but chaos after death doesn’t have to be. Drafting a legal will ensures your assets are distributed according to your wishes, the wishes don’t even have to be allocation of wealth, but what the dead wants after their passing.

4. Prioritise Your Health

By the time you’re in your 60s, your health should be your biggest investment — not your greatest liability. Maintain a balanced diet and exercise routine. Prioritise mental health and stress management. Health becomes wealth the older you get.

5. Build and strengthen relationships with family and friends

Family isn’t just about blood; it’s about connection, support and legacy. Spend meaningful time with loved ones, create memories, traditions and shared experiences, reconcile old rifts and build stronger bonds.

6. Start or Complete Your Legacy Project

A legacy project is a meaningful endeavour that reflects who you are, what you believe in, and what you want to leave behind for others. Leaving a legacy could be writing a memoir or family history, launching a community project, building a foundation, scholarship or charity, depending on financial capacity.