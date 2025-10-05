5 countries that recently changed their names and why

Türkiye flag

By Favour Osah

1. Türkiye (formerly Turkey)

In 2022, the government officially adopted “Türkiye” as the country’s international name. The change aimed to reflect the nation’s culture and identity more accurately while distancing it from the English word “turkey.”

The United Nations recognised the new name after the government formally requested the update across all platforms.

2. Republic of North Macedonia (formerly Republic of Macedonia)

In 2019, the country added “North” to its name to resolve a long-standing dispute with Greece. For decades, Greece objected to the name “Macedonia,” saying it implied a claim to the Greek region with the same name. The new title, “Republic of North Macedonia,” cleared the path for the country to join NATO and advance toward European Union membership.

3. Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)⁠

In 2018, the king announced that the nation would return to its pre-colonial name, Eswatini, meaning “land of the Swazis.”

The decision marked 50 years of independence and reflected a desire to move away from colonial-era naming conventions. It also helped reduce confusion with Switzerland, a frequent mix-up in international settings.

4. Czechia (formerly Czech Republic)

The government approved “Czechia” in 2016 as the country’s short, official name for easier international use. It offers a simpler alternative for business, sports, and branding purposes, while “Czech Republic” remains valid in formal and official contexts.

5. Cabo Verde (formerly Cape Verde)

In 2013, the West African island nation requested that it be known as “Cabo Verde” in all United Nations languages. The change aimed to preserve the country’s Portuguese heritage and unify how its name appears worldwide, avoiding inconsistent translations.