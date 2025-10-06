By Bayo Wahab

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, has said former President Goodluck Jonathan stands no chance against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if he decides to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Oshiomhole implied that Jonathan’s political base in the South-South region has weakened since 2015, making it difficult for him to mount any serious challenge to the APC.

“We will defeat him flatly if he comes out because now, the South-South is no longer PDP, so where is he going to start from?” Oshiomhole asked.

The former Edo State governor said only those who do not wish Jonathan well would encourage him to return to the political arena, warning that such a move could tarnish the former president’s hard-earned legacy.

“How can Jonathan be a threat? We defeated him before, when PDP was truly PDP. If a man had a PDP at its best, at its peak, and he was defeated, I think only his enemy will push him to go into election,” Oshiomhole said.

He advised Jonathan to preserve his status as a respected statesman and not attempt to return to office after already serving eight years.

“If I were able to advise him, I will say, Sir, maintain this status. You governed for eight years; you don’t have to govern for nine years,” Oshiomhole said. “He has managed to demonstrate that out of power, you can be relevant and be at peace.”

Oshiomhole commended Jonathan for his historic concession after the 2015 election, describing it as an act that elevated his stature globally.

Similarly, the 2023 governorship candidate of the PDP, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, better known as Jandor, has advised Jonathan not to heed calls to contest for the presidency in 2027.

Oshiomhole maintained that Jonathan’s quote about his blood not being worth the blood of any Nigerian should remain his lasting legacy.

According to him, the ex-president would be taking a political risk by contesting, adding that he would be reduced to a minnow by President Bola Tinubu at the polls.

Adediran urged Jonathan to stay in retirement, saying those telling him to run against Tinubu were deceiving him.

Vanguard News