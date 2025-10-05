2027: Don’t heed calls to contest, you can’t match Tinubu, Jandor tells Jonathan

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement ,has urged Former President Goodluck Jonathan not to heed calls to contest for presidency in 2027.

Adediran, the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said Jonathan would be taking a political risk by contesting, predicting he would be reduced to a minnow by President Bola Tinubu at the polls.

Adediran urged Jonathan to stay in retirement, saying those telling him to run against Tinubu were deceiving him.

He said Tinubu is ” a master in the game of politics,”who, according to him, cannot be defeated by Jonathan or any other figure in 2027.

“I disagree with people calling on Jonathan to re-contest, people saying Jonathan is the only person who can challenge Tinubu,citing his popularity and experience.

“It was this same man (Tinubu) who defeated him (Jonathan) from the outside. So, they are not the same.

“If you accidentally found yourself at the Aso Villa as President, it is different from somebody who gave his all to get there.

“It is different from somebody who, against all odds, got there. They did all sorts for him not to get there, and he got there.

“Such a man, cannot be put side by side with somebody who just slept and woke up and found himself on the seat of President.,” he said

According to him, it will amount to a waste of time for Jonathan to attempt to dislodge Tinubu in 2027.

Adediran urged Jonathan to listen to his wife, Patience, who had also urged him not to contest the 2027 Presidency.

He said that Tinubu’s personality, popularity and experience were ” intimidating” ,and that Jonathan should not risk ” a humiliating defeat” in 2027.

He said the President had done well for Nigeria and would be re-elected in 2027.

Applauding Tinubu for his economic reforms, Adediran called for continued support for the President.

He said that the reforms were beginning to yield unprecedented benefits for the people at the state and local governments.

“We are not saying all is well, but at least the President has shown the courage to take our common patrimony from the pocket of the few in the name of fuel subsidy and return it to the country, state and the local government.

“Now the allocation is tripled; not that the money is collected and retained it at the centre, the state and local governments now have enough money to impact lives.

“This has put to rest what we witnessed during late President Muhammadu Buhari’s time when states would go to a Abuja for FAAC meeting and resurne with zero allocation,” he said.

Adediran added that the President had also stabilised forex, rescuing Nigeria from the dubious practices due to discrepancies between official rates and parallel markets.

“That is no longer the issue now. We can’t have a billionaire overnight through corrupt practices in foreign exchange. This man put a stop to that.

Acknowledging reforms had brought some inconveniences, Adediran challenged state and local governments to deploy the huge allocation to alleviate the suffering of the people at the grassroots.

“If the state and local governments are doing what they are supposed to do, now that they have enough money, it will cushion the effects of some of the reforms.

“At the macro level, the economy has taken a corner, undoubtedly, but the micro, of course, it takes time before it trickles down,” he said.

Adediran called on the Nigerian Armed Forces to assist the President in addressing all security challenges facing the country.

