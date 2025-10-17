2027: Obi should be bothered he has no platform, says Wike’s aide

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The war of words between Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and the camp of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, took a sharp turn, yesterday, with Wike’s aide dismissing Obi as a politician without a clear path to the 2027 presidential race.

Reacting to Obi’s criticism of the dilapidated state of public schools in the FCT, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the FCT Minister, accused the former Anambra State governor of clinging to media stunts rather than confronting his fading political relevance.

“It is funny that someone who should be bothered that he does not have a platform to contest the 2027 election has turned himself into a political wanderer,” Olayinka said.

He described Obi as an ‘Internally Displaced Politician, IDP’ with no stable party structure, adding, “Will any party still give him a presidential ticket simply because he repeats the one-shoe, one-wristwatch story?”

Olayinka maintained that the FCT under Wike was pursuing “real and verifiable development,” pointing to 73 schools under renovation across the six Area Councils and 21 already completed, in contrast to what he called Obi’s “beer parlour style of governance” in Anambra State.