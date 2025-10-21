2027: Lagos APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu for second term

…Fashola, GAC Chair Olusi Advocate Reward System for Members

…Party Plans Refund for Council Poll Losers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Leaders and stakeholders of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement came during the APC Stakeholders’ Forum 2025, held on Tuesday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN); Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing the Lagos Senate Caucus; and Dolapo Badru, leader of the Lagos State Caucus in the House of Representatives.

Also present were the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda (represented by National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Basiru), State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, members of the State Assembly, chairmen of the 57 local councils and LCDAs, councillors, and other party stalwarts.

Sanwo-Olu Leads Endorsement

Leading the call for Tinubu’s re-election, Governor Sanwo-Olu, whose deputy earlier presented the administration’s scorecard, said the president deserved another term in office for his “creditable and transformational performance” in less than two years, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

“President Tinubu has surpassed expectations within a short period,” Sanwo-Olu said. “His leadership has set the foundation for sustainable economic reforms. Lagos APC is proud to stand solidly behind him for a second term in 2027.”

Fashola, Olusi Call for Reward System

Former Governor Fashola emphasized the need for a functional reward system to motivate party members and sustain loyalty at all levels.

“We must engage and reward our members who sacrifice their time and resources to ensure APC’s victory,” Fashola said. “We are witnessing increasing voter registration but declining voter turnout — this is not healthy for democracy. Lagos once had over 1.5 million active voters compared to our closest rival’s 300,000. We must ask what has changed.”

Fashola decried voter apathy, noting that less than 30 percent of Nigeria’s 93 million registered voters participated in the 2023 general elections. He urged the party to implement people-oriented programmes that would rekindle public enthusiasm.

GAC Chairman, Prince Olusi, similarly urged elected officials to reconnect with their grassroots base.

“Some of our elected officers have become distant from the people,” Olusi said. “We must improve communication and engagement to strengthen our base.”

Ojelabi Announces Cash Rewards, Refund Plan

Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Ojelabi, praised members for their loyalty and dedication, describing them as “the backbone of the party’s electoral success.”

He announced a ₦20 million cash prize for the local government area with the highest number of newly registered voters and ₦5 million for the winning political ward.

“The journey to a successful 2027 election begins now,” Ojelabi said. “Let’s mobilize more people to register and collect their PVCs. Every vote counts.”

Ojelabi also disclosed that the party would refund fees paid by aspirants who lost in the recent council elections, after chairmen conclude the appointment of aides across the 57 councils.

“Those not picked as aides after the council appointments will be refunded,” he stated.

APC National, Lawmakers, and Ministers Back Tinubu

Representing the APC National Chairman, Dr. Basiru urged members to deepen youth engagement and counter opposition narratives.

“We must continue to mobilize and sensitize Nigerians about President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said. “The defection of governors from other parties does not make Nigeria a one-party state. Every Nigerian still has the freedom to associate politically.”

Senator Abiru and Hon. Badru highlighted the contributions of federal lawmakers from Lagos toward the success of Tinubu’s administration, while Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, led other ministers to present their performance scorecards under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The forum, which doubled as a platform for feedback and accountability, allowed lawmakers and appointees to render stewardship reports and reaffirm the state chapter’s readiness to deliver resounding victory for the APC and President Tinubu in 2027.