2027 Electoral Act Amendment suffers set back in Senate

National Assembly

As Akpabio laments alleged injustice in 2019

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PLANS to begin the process for the consideration and possible approval of series of amendments proposals on the 2022 Electoral Act has suffered a set back in Senate.

Process for consideration and passage of the bill on the Electoral Act Amendments was already on after the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters , Senator Simon Lalong ( Plateau South), read a lead debate on it.

It is titled A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act, No. 13, 2022 and Enact the Electoral Bill, 2025 to regulate the conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory elections; and for related matters, (SB. 903).

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has lamented over alleged injustice meted to him during the 2019 general election with attendant jailing of the returning officer for Akwa Ibom West Senatorial District , Professor Peter Ogban instead of the then Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini .

In his presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Lalong who noted the bill which was laid for First Reading on 8 October, 2025, is not a mere amendment, but a comprehensive reform – a repeal and enactment, intended to provide Nigeria with a stronger, more credible, and more inclusive electoral framework.

Lalong said, “the 2023 general elections tested our democracy in profound ways. While the Electoral Act, 2022 delivered some landmark innovations, it also exposed deep flaws of our country’s electoral system with critical gaps -delays in the release of election funds, disputes over the voter register, conflicting interpretations of result transniission, widespread litigation from party primaries, and weak enforcement of electoral offences. Nigerians expect us to respond not with patchwork corrections, but with a holistic, future-facing law that restores faith in our elections.”

On the key objectives of the proposed legislation, Senator Lalong said, “To bring about improvement in the electoral process by ensuring transparency, efficiency and integrity of the electoral system.

“To ensure there is free and fair competitions where all political parties are given equal opportunities to compete favorably in elections. To ensure that outcomes of elections reflect the will of the people.

“To reduce electoral malpractices by setting stricter punitive measures to serve as deterrence to electoral malpractices. To enhance voters’ confidence and participation in the elections, thereby reducing voters’ apathy.

“To further strengthen the independence of INEC by insulating it from incessant and unnecessary interference from the government and political parties, etc.

“This Bill applies across the full spectrum of our electoral process. It strengthens the institutional independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by mandating early release of funds and clearer tenure protections for Resident Electoral Commissioners. It mandates continuous voter registration. It introduces digital registers of results, QR-code voter IDs, and more robust procedures for electronic transmission of results. It sets stricter timelines and clearer rules for party primaries, candidate nomination, and replacement in cases of death or withdrawal. It reviews campaign finance ceilings and enhances disclosure requirements. Most importantly, it imposes tougher penalties for electoral offences, from vote buying to false result declarations.

“This Bill is about more than Election Day. It is about strengthening the very foundation of our democracy. If we get it right, we will restore public trust, reduce post-election disputes, and empower INEC to function without interference. If we falter, we risk perpetuating a cycle of contested elections, judicial overload, and declining voter confidence.

“To ensure there is free and fair competitions where all political parties are given equal opportunities to compete favorably in elections; ensure that outcomes of elections reflect the will of the people and to reduce electoral malpractices by setting stricter punitive measures to serve as deterrence to electoral malpractices.

“To enhance voters’ confidence and participation in the elections, thereby reducing voters’ apathy; and to further strengthen the independence of INEC by insulating it from incessant and unnecessary interference from the government and political parties, etc.

“This Bill applies across the full spectrum of our electoral process. It strengthens the institutional independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by mandating early release of funds and clearer tenure protections for Resident Electoral Commissioners. It mandates continuous voter registration. It introduces digital registers of results, QR-code voter IDs, and more robust procedures for electronic transmission of results. It sets stricter timelines and clearer rules for party primaries, candidate nomination, and replacement in cases of death or withdrawal. It reviews campaign finance ceilings and enhances disclosure requirements. Most importantly, it imposes tougher penalties for electoral offences, from vote buying to false result declarations.

“This Bill is about more than Election Day. It is about strengthening the very foundation of our democracy. If we get it right, we will restore public trust, reduce post-election disputes, and empower INEC to function without interference. If we falter, we risk perpetuating a cycle of contested elections, judicial overload, and declining voter confidence.

Trouble started later during general debate among Senators especially when Senator Titus Zam ( Benue North East) , was making his contributions and attempting to urge the Senate as earlier submitted by Senator Binos Yeroe that the bill should be passed for second reading , the President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio , interjected by asking Senator Zam , the nitty gritty of amendments he wanted the Senate to pass for second reading .

Raising the seriousness of the question, Akpabio after Senator Zam had taken his seat , specifically called on Senator Lalong to as Chairman of the Committeee on Electoral Matters, explained to the Senate , the nitty gritty of amendments being sought for in the Act .

He said : ” What is particularly important to me is what happened during the 2019 elections. I was unfairly treated, so we went to court. But what followed were multiple divisions — one after another.

“The legislation was clear, yet those who were supposed to uphold it acted otherwise. The returning officer, instead of being treated fairly, was turned into a scapegoat.

“The court had ordered the prosecution of the electoral commission, but instead of prosecuting the responsible officials, they went after the returning officer — a professor from the University of Calabar who had served in the academics for 34 years. He was wrongly sentenced to three years in prison.

“They claimed the professor tried to assist Senator Godswill Akpabio. But if he was truly trying to assist him, why were my votes the ones affected? How did security agencies end up hijacking the result sheets to his office, which is against the Electoral Act?

“If the returning officer was really helping Senator Akpabio, how come he couldn’t manipulate the collation center or the headquarters that handled the final results? Clearly, something went wrong, and justice was misplaced.

“Another issue is the election timeline. Campaigns run for eight months, and then there’s an additional three-month period before the polls. When politicians are later appointed as ministers, it affects the structure of governance.

” For instance, there are deadlines — six weeks or two months — for international engagements, such as securing visas or other formalities.

“So, when you add all that time to the campaign and pre-election processes, it means a significant part of the four-year term is lost. Those meant to serve the nation effectively barely have time to make real impact.

“These are the lessons we must draw. If we want to fix our electoral system, we must hold the right people accountable and ensure that INEC and other institutions do their jobs without bias or political manipulation.

” In a nutshell, the nitty gritty of amendments being sought for in the 2022 Electoral Act for the proposed 2025 Electoral Act must be stated clearly before considering the bill for second reading ” .

Consequently, the Senate , as moved by its leader , Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central stood down consideration of the bill and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South.

Recall that both Committees of the Senate and that of House of Representatives on Monday this week, conducted public hearing on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2025 , which among others , proposes conduct of Presidential and Governorship elections for 2027 in November 2026.

At the public hearing and ahead of 2027, the two chambers of the National Assembly, the Senate and the House of Representatives are making case for the conduct of the Presidential and Gubernatorial elections in November 2026 as against in February or March of the election year.

The proposed amendments were raised during a one day Public hearing held by the Senator Simon Lalong, APC, Plateau South led joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Electoral Matters , also contained other far reaching amendment proposals .

The amendment was contained in the draft copy of various amendments being sought in the 2022 Electoral Act which is among others, seeking that election into the two offices should be conducted not later than 185 days before expiration of tenure of the incumbent which is May 29.

According to Section 4 (7) of the proposed amendment states ” Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office”

With this, calculation of the 185 days before May 29, 2027 clearly shows that the election must be conducted in November 2026 , since the number of days from May 28, 2027 to December 1st 2026 are 180 days.