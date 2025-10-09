2027: Akwa Ibom LG chairmen endorse Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno for reelection

Governor Eno, his Deputy and A’Ibom LG chairmen at the chairmen’s 1st year anniversary gathering in Uyo.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

Local Government Chairmen in Akwa Ibom State have pledged their support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The 31 council bosses made the declaration during a breakfast meeting with Governor Eno in Uyo to mark their first anniversary in office, citing the administration’s developmental strides and reform policies as reasons for their collective endorsement.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, Chairman of Uyo Local Government and State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), commended President Tinubu for his economic reforms, especially the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said had increased allocations to local governments and enabled more grassroots development.

“President Tinubu has taken bold and decisive steps to rebuild the Nigerian economy. Though tough, the removal of fuel subsidy has significantly increased accruals to LGs, allowing us to invest more in meaningful developmental projects that directly impact our people,” Udo said.

He also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Eno, noting that the ARISE Agenda of the current administration had brought visible development across key sectors.

“Your leadership has been people-centered, inclusive, and development-driven. The support from your administration has enhanced our performance as council chairmen, aligning with the Renewed Hope vision of President Tinubu and your ARISE Agenda for sustainable grassroots growth,” he stated.

Highlighting the role of Senate President Akpabio, Udo praised him for attracting federal projects and empowerment initiatives to Akwa Ibom communities.

“The Senate President’s leadership has brought pride and tangible results to our state. His experience and influence remain invaluable to Akwa Ibom’s development journey,” he added.

Also speaking, Kufre Umoren, Chairman of Onna Local Government and the only opposition council boss in the state, applauded Governor Eno’s inclusive leadership style.

“Your humility and accessibility inspire us. You have shown leadership that bridges party lines, and that is why we will stand with you in 2027,” Umoren said.

Responding, Governor Umo Eno expressed appreciation to the council chairmen for their unity and commitment to service delivery, urging them to sustain their efforts in deepening development at the grassroots.

“There is no local government I’m not happy with. I’m proud of you all because you’re doing well. Continue in that spirit of cooperation and healthy peer review so that development reaches every corner of our state,” the governor said.

He charged them to remain close to their people, build trust, and ensure that the impact of governance is felt across all communities.

Also speaking, APC State Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, and Ambassador Assam Assam (SAN), Director-General of the Governor’s team, commended the LG chairmen for their unity and urged them to remain focused on people-oriented governance.