2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe vs South Africa: date, time, and where to watch

Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium will come alive as Zimbabwe trade tackles with South Africa in a decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Group C of the African qualifiers has become one of the most competitive, with Benin, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rwanda locked in a tight race for top spot.

The group was recently thrown wide open after FIFA sanctioned South Africa with a loss to Lesotho for fielding a suspended player — a ruling that has intensified the scramble for qualification.

Benin and South Africa are currently tied on 14 points each, while Nigeria and Rwanda sit close behind with 11 points apiece.

With only two rounds remaining, every match will be crucial in determining who advances to the next stage.

The final group fixtures are set for October 10 and 14. Benin will visit Rwanda before hosting Nigeria, South Africa will face Zimbabwe away before playing Rwanda at home, while Nigeria travels to Lesotho before ending their campaign against Benin.

Head-to-Head record

The two sides have met 18 times, with South Africa edging the rivalry with 8 wins to Zimbabwe’s 7, while 3 matches ended in draws. Their last meeting on June 11, 2024, ended 3–1 in favor of South Africa.

Match Schedule

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Venue

Stadium: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Kick-off Time

Time: 5pm Nigeria time

Broadcast Information

Fans can catch the action live on beIN Sports (Middle East and North Africa), CANAL+ Afrique and SuperSport (Africa), L’Équipe Live Foot (France), and globally on FIFA+.

Vanguard News