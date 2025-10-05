2026 WCQ: Chelle makes two changes to Super Eagles squad

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made two late changes to his 23-man squad for Nigeria’s final 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The adjustments became necessary after injuries ruled out Cyriel Dessers and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Zaidu Sanusi has been drafted in to replace Osayi-Samuel, while Uche Christantus comes in for Dessers.

The original squad list was unveiled on Friday.

Nigeria will first travel to face Lesotho on October 10 before returning home to host Benin Republic on October 14.

Chelle will be hoping his side can secure crucial victories to boost their qualification hopes, especially after South Africa’s recent three-point deduction gave Nigeria a renewed lifeline in the race to the 2026 World Cup.

Vanguard News