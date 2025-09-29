Super Eagles to face Colombia, Venezuela in November

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles will play two high-profile international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in November 2025.

Both matches are scheduled to take place in the United States.

The Super Eagles will first clash with Venezuela at the Shell Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Friday, November 14, with kick-off set for 8:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. in Nigeria).

Four days later, Eric Chelle’s men will square up against Colombia’s Los Cafeteros at Citi Field in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York.

The encounter will be played on Tuesday, November 18, at 1:00 a.m. Nigerian time.

The two fixtures form part of Nigeria’s build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Morocco will host in December.

