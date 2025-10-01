2025 World Tourism Day: Badagry West LCDA showcases heritage

The Ewe dance troupe, displaying their cultural heritage at the event.

By Esther Onyegbula

Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Monday witnessed a colourful display of tradition, unity and heritage as residents, cultural enthusiasts and community leaders converged to celebrate the 2025 World Tourism Day.

L-R. Immediate past Chairman of the LCDA, HON Joseph Gbenu, the Apex leader, Hon Joseph Bamgbose, Executive Chairman, Hon Rauf Ibrahim Yemaren, Tourism Expert, Mr Olaide Mesewaku, and the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Solomon Zosu, at the World Tourism Day celebration.

The event, held on September 29 in line with the global theme of promoting cultural heritage through tourism, featured dance, music and cuisine from the LCDA’s five wards, each showcasing their distinct traditions in a carnival-like atmosphere.

In his address, the Executive Chairman, Hon. Rauf Ibrahim Kayode, lauded the rich cultural heritage of Badagry West, describing tourism as a major driver of economic growth and global recognition for the community.

“Tourism is not just about preserving our culture; it is about creating jobs, attracting investment, and positioning Badagry West as a centre of cultural excellence,” Kayode said.

Tourism expert, Dr. Olaide Mesewaku, who also spoke at the event, underscored the vast untapped potential of Badagry’s tourism sector, urging stakeholders to harness its opportunities for sustainable development and empowerment of local communities.

A highlight of the celebration was the cultural competition among the five wards, which featured vibrant traditional dances and local delicacies, thrilling guests and reinforcing communal pride.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries including the immediate past Executive Chairman, Hon. Gbenu Henugbe Joseph and his wife; Apex Leader of the LCDA, Hon. Bangbose Joseph Hotoyon and his wife; councilors led by the Leader of the House; the Council Manager, Engr. Lawrence Akande; members of the management team, as well as several party stalwarts.

With the successful hosting of the 2025 World Tourism Day, Badagry West LCDA reaffirmed its status as one of Lagos State’s leading cultural tourism hubs.