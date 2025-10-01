Top 5 Premier League club records that may never be broken

By Awobiyi Oluwaseyifunmi

The Premier League is home to some of football’s most thrilling moments, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable records. While some records are meant to be broken, others stand as towering achievements that may never be matched.

Whether built on consistency, defensive dominance, or attacking brilliance, these feats showcase what happens when clubs operate at their absolute peak.

1. Manchester City’s 100-point season – The Centurions (2017/18)

In the 2017/18 season, Manchester City set a Premier League benchmark that still hasn’t been matched — finishing the season with exactly 100 points. Under Pep Guardiola, City played breathtaking football, combining fluid attacking play with ruthless efficiency.

Before this, the closest any club had come was Chelsea, who earned 95 points in 2004/05 under Jose Mourinho. Liverpool came agonisingly close in 2019/20 with 99 points, but City’s “Centurions” remain unmatched.

2. Arsenal’s unbeaten season (2003/04)

The legendary Arsenal Invincibles remain the only team in Premier League history to go unbeaten in an entire 38-game season.

Managed by Arsène Wenger, the Gunners finished the 2003/04 campaign with 26 wins and 12 draws, collecting 90 points and earning a special gold Premier League trophy— a one-of-a-kind honour.

Arsenal Invincibles

3. Chelsea’s 86-game unbeaten home run (2004–2008)

From March 2004 to October 2008, Chelsea went an astounding 86 home league games unbeaten at Stamford Bridge — a stretch that spanned four years and four different managers.

José Mourinho was responsible for the bulk of that run, guiding the Blues through 60 of those matches. The streak ended in 2008 when Liverpool secured a 1–0 win thanks to a Xabi Alonso strike.

4. Chelsea’s fewest goals conceded in a season (2004/05)

In the same 2004/05 campaign where Chelsea claimed the title, they also set a record that reflects their defensive mastery: only 15 goals conceded in 38 matches.

With John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho marshalling the back line. Chelsea also kept a record 25 clean sheets— another number that stands to this day.

5. Manchester United’s 14 consecutive clean sheets (2008/09)

Between November 2008 and February 2009, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United went 14 consecutive Premier League matches without conceding a single goal.

The run was built on a strong defensive unit including Nemanja Vidić, Rio Ferdinand, and goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, who set a then-world record for longest run without conceding in league play.

Vanguard News