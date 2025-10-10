10 countries that thrive without military

Military might is most times seen as the backbone of a nation’s strength; however, few nations have different philosophies regarding not having a military and that security does not depend on weapons and warfare.

A select group of countries has chosen peace and diplomacy over armed forces, proving that national development can be possible without an army.

These countries with no military rely on international cooperation, trusted allies and internal stability to stay secure in a world filled with attacks and wars.

1. Costa Rica

Costa Rica turned an eye on its military after a civil war in 1948. Instead of putting funds into a functional armed forces, they abolished their military and redirected resources toward education, healthcare and infrastructure.

2. Iceland

Even as a member of NATO, Iceland has no standing army of its own. Defence responsibilities are handled through agreements with other nations, allowing Iceland to focus on social welfare and keeping up with one of the world’s highest living standards.

3. Liechtenstein

In 1868, Liechtenstein upheld neutrality and did not have a standard military, as it wasn’t necessary for a small country to have an army. The small European nation depends mainly on its police force and support from its neighbour, Switzerland, for external protection.

4. Andorra

In between European powerhouses, France and Spain, Andorra does not have a standing army. Its defence relies on treaties with its neighbours, allowing the nation to focus on tourism, governance, and economic development.

5. Monaco

The glamorous principality of Monaco has no military of its own, depending on France for defence. It maintains only a small ceremonial guard while focusing on luxury tourism, finance, and sustainability.

6. Panama

After the 1989 US invasion, Panama abolished its military and established a national police service for internal order. This shift allowed more investment in public services and the Panama Canal’s efficient management.

7. San Marino

San Marino does not maintain a conventional military. It relies on Italy for defence and keeps a small ceremonial guard, preserving its historic and cultural independence.

8. Kiribati

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati has no military and depends on Australia and New Zealand for dispute settlement. It instead focuses on addressing climate change, protecting its environment and strengthening communities.

9. Palau

Palau’s defence is guaranteed by the United States under the Compact of Free Association. Without a standing army, the island nation prioritises tourism, governance and marine conservation.

10. Vanuatu

Vanuatu, another Pacific island country, also has no standing military. It depends on regional and international partnerships for external security while focusing on sustainable development and cultural preservation.