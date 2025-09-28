Zion Prayer Movement dismisses viral video of gun attack on Evangelist Ebuka Obi

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMOM) has dismissed as “a blatant lie” a viral YouTube video claiming its Spiritual Director, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, was attacked by gunmen during the commissioning of a free hospital in Aguleri, Anambra State.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Evangelist Obi’s Media Adviser, Dan Aibangbe, described the content of the video as “nothing less than a wicked fabrication with wild imaginations that could only serve to instil fear in the unwary and discourage massive attendance in its upcoming prayer crusade.”

He said, contrary to the claims in the AI-generated video, the commissioning ceremony was a “resounding success, with no reported disturbances.” According to him, “Evangelist Obi and his entire entourage peacefully departed the venue around 4 p.m. and travelled safely to Owerri, Imo State, arriving without any incident. This is completely contrary to the 8 p.m. Anambra attack reported in the fake video.”

The statement commended the efforts of security operatives, noting that “this fake video negates the excellent work of the security teams that ensured the smooth and incident-free success of the entire programme of events, which was attended by a wide retinue of government officials, dignitaries and a massive crowd of supporters.”

It added that the fabrication also detracts from “the highly improved security environment that has resulted from the deliberate and conscientious efforts of Governor Soludo.”

Mr Aibangbe suggested that the motive behind the fake video could be “a ruse by the vlogger to attract huge traffic to its channel or the handiwork of mischief-makers in a desperate attempt to sow fear and uncertainty among the faithful, particularly those travelling from the diaspora for the upcoming prayer crusade.”

He urged worshippers to ignore the video and attend the end-of-fast crusade without hesitation. “Imo State (particularly Ngor Okpala, the venue of the upcoming crusade) is a safe haven for worshippers and visitors alike. Security arrangements in and around the theatre of the crusade are planned to be top-notch in safety, crowd control, as well as personal protection for all comers. As such, enemies of the Church spreading falsehoods are already defeated and will be put to shame by the power of God,” he stated.

The media adviser further appealed to the public to verify information before sharing. “The enemy traditionally adopts fear and rumours as weapons of warfare. We urge the general public to always endeavour to verify information from credible sources, refrain from sharing unverified content, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.”

He confirmed that the video had already been flagged for appropriate sanctions by YouTube.