Zabira to strengthen digital transaction services in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

To deliver a secure, fast, and seamless platform for everyday digital transactions, including cryptocurrency exchange, gift card trading, bill payments, Zabira, a digital assets exchange and financial services provider, has relunched its brand.

The refreshed identity was disclosed when the company celebrated its sixth anniversary, marking a new phase in its growth and commitment to customers across Africa.

CEO and Founder of Zabira Technologies, Isaac John, said that the new identity positions the company as “The People’s Wallet” and Africa’s trusted digital asset hub to be able to offer a one-stop solution for digital payments and asset management.

John said: “Founded in 2019 as a simple wallet solution, the company has now evolved into a comprehensive digital payments and asset exchange platform, enabling individuals and businesses to seamlessly acquire, store, swap, and grow their digital assets.

“This rebrand underscores our renewed commitment to clarity, trust, and accessibility, while aligning with our mission to become Africa’s most reliable digital asset hub.

“Today, Zabira is expanding its reach across crypto exchange, gift card trading, and bill payments, while staying anchored on our core values captured in the acronym S.P.A.R.K.

“These values represent Security, where we ensure compliance and safety in every transaction; people, by putting users and our team at the center of everything; agility, by constantly innovating to deliver fast and seamless solutions; reliability, through consistent and dependable service; and Knowledge, which empowers us to lead with expertise in digital finance.

“Evolving into The People’s Wallet, Zabira now prioritizes safety, user experience, and financial empowerment. We are positioning ourselves as a reliable and inclusive financial companion for Africans.”

Commenting on the rebrand, Ike Ekemah, Head of Marketing & Communications, added: “With this new identity, we are making crypto and digital payments more accessible for everyday Africans. Zabira is redefining how people interact with digital assets, offering everything from seamless crypto exchanges and competitive gift card trading to utility bill payments and cross-border transfers. We provide a one-stop platform for secure, efficient, and hassle-free transactions.”

Guided by innovation and a user-first philosophy, Zabira empowers Africans to take control of their financial journey anytime, anywhere. Whether stepping into crypto for the first time or seeking smarter, faster, and more reliable ways to transact, Zabira brings speed, security, and simplicity to every interaction.