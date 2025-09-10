World leaders, envoys condemn Israel’s attacks on Qatar

By Nkiruka Nnorom, with agency reports

LAGOS — World leaders from across the Middle East, United Nations’ Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, UK, France and other international political analysts from Nigeria, yesterday, condemned Israel’s attack on Doha, the Qatari capital, which targeted Hamas senior leaders, saying the action violated international law.

Yesterday’s attack was the first by Israel in Qatar, a key mediator in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas and home to the region’s largest United States military base, Al Udeid Air Base.

The strikes came as the Hamas negotiating team were meeting to consider the latest ceasefire proposal put forth by the United States.

It also came a day after Hamas shooting in Jerusalam killed six people and a few days after the US President, Donald Trump, delivered an ultimatum to Hamas on social media, saying the Israelis had accepted what he called “his terms” for a ceasefire, adding that it was time for Hamas to accept as well.

Qatar, which has been a key mediator in efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, said Israeli strikes targeted the homes of several members of Hamas’ political bureau residing in the Gulf country, where the militant group’s senior leadership is based.

However, reports have it that only a Hamas leader’s son was killed in the attack, while the group’s leadership survived.

Following the attack, the Israeli military released a statement, saying the attack was carried out by the IDF and the Shin Bet intelligence service.

“The members of the leadership who were attacked led the terrorist organization’s activities for years, and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and waging the war against the State of Israel”, it added, referring to the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The statement said before the attack, “steps were taken to minimise harm to uninvolved people, including the use of precision weapons and additional intelligence information.”

Israel takes full responsibility for the attack

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has taken responsibility for the attack, saying he ordered the strikes in response to a Monday shooting in Jerusalem that killed six people, with Hamas claiming responsibility.

“Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of targeting Hamas leaders,” said a joint statement from Netanyahu and Defence Minister, Israel Katz.

“Today at noon (0900 GMT), in light of an operational opportunity… the prime minister and the defence minister decided to implement the directive given last night,” the statement added.

Speaking, Netanyahu said: “Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

It widens crisis frontiers – Ochogwu

Reacting to the attack, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said yesterday’s attack had widened the frontiers of the crisis and called for de-escalation.

“This is a very ugly development adding to sad events in the Middle East. With the Israeli Defence Forces hitting suspected elements of Hamas in Doha, this amounts to widening the frontiers of the theatre of the crisis between Israel and Hamas.

“The regional implications is a clear signal by Israeli authorities that they are willing to strike any enemy or perceived supporters of its enemies wherever, whenever, and in any way possible. This portends grave danger for the international system,” he said.

He called on Hamas to release all remaining Israelis captured in the October attack that triggered the current crisis, and also appealed to Israel to stop disproportionate collective punishment of innocent civilians in Gaza.

It’ll further erode stability in the Middle East – Babatunde

In his reaction, Dr. Olalekan Babatunde, Research Fellow and Head of Directorate of External Conflict Prevention and Resolution at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, said: “It’s a very serious thing that has happened.

‘’It is a serious attack on international law, especially as Qatar has been playing mediation role in the Israel-Hamas war. It signals another phase of the Israeli war in Gaza and will further erode stability in the region. We want quick resolution to the crisis so that it will not escalate further. Africa and Nigeria should unequivocally condemn the attack,” Babatunde added.

It’s bad for Israel to bomb Doha – Dahiru

Amb. Sulaiman Dahiru, a career diplomat, said: “I have, over the years, maintained that Israel is a lawless country. Most of its Western allies no longer support it because of its atrocious and repugnant behaviour.

“It is the height of irresponsibility for Israel to bomb Qatar, a very peaceful country, spearheading peace process around the world. By its irresponsible action, Israel has alienated itself from the Arab nations. The very few which have diplomatic relations with it may reconsider their position.

“The majority Muslim countries are also going to be careful of Israel. In short, Israel has shot itself in the foot by this reckless and condemnable behaviour. It has further confirmed its genocidal and war-mongering behaviour.”

It’s violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity – UN

Also reacting, Antonio Guterres, United Nations, Secretary-General, described the attack as a violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity, but called on parties involved to work towards achieving permanent peace.

“The Israeli strikes are a flagrant violation of sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Qatar. All parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it,” Guterres told reporters.

UK condemns attack

A spokesperson for the UK’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said Downing Street is monitoring reports of the attack, warning against “a further escalation in violence” in the Middle East. Starmer noted that UK had no prior knowledge of the attack, saying it was “an Israeli-led operation” and an entirely independent operation.”

Attack unacceptable – Macron

In a post on X, French President, Emmanuel Macron, said the attack on Qatar was “unacceptable, whatever the reason may be.

“I express my solidarity with Qatar and its emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani. War must under no circumstances spread war in the region.’’

It’s flagrant violation of international law — Qatar

Reacting to the strike, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, said on X: “Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.

“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty.’’

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli action

The Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry in a statement, said it “condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression and flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar.

It warned of “The dire consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation’s persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.”

It’s cowardly – Maldives President

The Maldives President, Mohamed Muizzu, in a post on X also described the attack as “cowardly and a serious violation of international law”.

“The Maldives stands in solidarity with the State of Qatar and calls on the international community to take urgent and unified action to hold Israel accountable for its numerous and continued violations of international norms and principles,” Muizzu said.

Israel does not aim for peace – Turkey

“The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy.”

UAE backs Qatar

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said in a statement the UAE stands in full solidarity with Qatar and supports all measures to protect its security.

“UAE strongly condemns the “blatant and cowardly” Israeli attack on Qatar, which is a dangerous escalation that violates international law and the sovereignty of a fellow Gulf state,” he said.

Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, said: “It falls within the series of aggressions committed by Israel, which demonstrate its determination to strike all efforts made to achieve stability and security in the countries of the region.”

Also, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the attack as “dangerous and a violation of international law.”

It’s a serious situation — Pope Leo

“There’s some really serious news right now: Israel’s attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious,” Leo said outside the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, as quoted by ANSA news agency.

Israel has been bombarding Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria as well as carrying out daily attacks in the occupied West Bank in Palestine. In recent days, it has increased the intensity of the attack, threatening to annihilate the remaining Gaza City.

The Israeli-Hamas war, which began on October 2023, following a surprise attack by Hamas, has resulted in significant human suffering and loss of lives with over 66,700 people reportedly killed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, while over 1,000 have been killed on the Israeli side.

Also, more than 400 journalists and humanitarian workers have also been killed in almost two years of the war.