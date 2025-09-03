Woman, 21, stabs partner to death in Delta 

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – A 21-year-old woman simply identified as Bina, has reportedly stabbed the father of her two children to death, following an altercation.

The woman, a resident of Jakpa Road, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State was paraded at the State Police Command headquarters, Asaba on Wednesday.

Parading the suspect, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said: “They were not legally married but had been cohabiting.

“She has two children for him. Along the line, disagreements arose which eventually led to a fight.

“During the altercation, she used a weapon to stab the man in the chest, close to the heart, and the man bled to death.”

Asked if the deceased had told her he was no longer interested in the relationship and asked you to leave, the suspect said: “That was part of it, but not all.”

According to her, “I left on Sunday but came back that same Sunday night.

On Monday, we weren’t talking to each other. He got upset because I went to meet our neighbor to help me recharge my card since he wasn’t responding to me.

“He was angry, saying I wasn’t supposed to meet the neighbor. He then threatened to lock up the shop he opened for me. Things escalated from there, and during the quarrel, I used the weapon.”