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January 12, 2026

Herder stabs brother to death in Delta

Herder stabs brother to death in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—The Delta State Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested a herder who allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Ogwashi-Uku community, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bright Edafe, disclosed in a statement that the deceased was stabbed while asleep. He added that the assailant is a suspected drug addict.

Edafe stated: “On January 8, 2025, at about 0731 hours, a report was received at Ogwashi-Uku Division that at approximately 0320 hours of the same date, a 20-year-old male identified as Umaru Haman was stabbed to death while asleep at Poly Road, by Adaigbo Filling Station.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogwashi-Uku Division, CSP Israel Okoyomon, promptly mobilised detectives to the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was allegedly stabbed by his brother, Aliyu Haman, also 20, a herder and suspected drug addict. The suspect was promptly arrested, and the weapon used in the crime was recovered.

“The corpse was evacuated and deposited at Odua Mortuary, Ogwashi-Uku, for autopsy. The suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.”

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