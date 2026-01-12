Herder stabs brother to death in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—The Delta State Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested a herder who allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Ogwashi-Uku community, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bright Edafe, disclosed in a statement that the deceased was stabbed while asleep. He added that the assailant is a suspected drug addict.

Edafe stated: “On January 8, 2025, at about 0731 hours, a report was received at Ogwashi-Uku Division that at approximately 0320 hours of the same date, a 20-year-old male identified as Umaru Haman was stabbed to death while asleep at Poly Road, by Adaigbo Filling Station.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogwashi-Uku Division, CSP Israel Okoyomon, promptly mobilised detectives to the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was allegedly stabbed by his brother, Aliyu Haman, also 20, a herder and suspected drug addict. The suspect was promptly arrested, and the weapon used in the crime was recovered.

“The corpse was evacuated and deposited at Odua Mortuary, Ogwashi-Uku, for autopsy. The suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.”