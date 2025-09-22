What time is the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony and where can you watch it?

The countdown has officially begun as the football world prepares to gather on Monday, September 22, for the Ballon d’Or 2025, the sport’s most prestigious individual award.



The iconic Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris will host the star-studded event, which has become the temple of football greatness, as fans, players, and legends gather to find out who will succeed as the best player on the planet.

When Will the 2025 Ballon d’Or Be Awarded?

The ceremony will begin at 20:00 WAT, 8pm Nigeria time: with millions of fans worldwide tuning in to watch the spectacle.

How to Watch

Fans in Nigeria can watch the full ceremony live on Supersports. Other broadcasters are expected to carry the event globally, ensuring fans everywhere can witness football history.

This year’s excitement is fueled not just by the suspense of the winner but also by a spectacular list of nominees. The 30-player shortlist features a mix of established superstars and rising talents from across Europe’s top leagues, including Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Mohamed Salah, and Vinicius Junior.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Desire Doue, Denzel Dumfries, Serhou Guirassy, Viktor Gyökeres, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robert Lewandowski, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Kylian Mbappe, Scott McTominay, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Michael Olise, Cole Palmer, Pedri, Raphinha, Declan Rice, Fabian Ruiz, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Vinicius Junior, Vitinha, Florian Wirtz, and Lamine Yamal.

A Bigger, Better Ballon d’Or

From 2024, UEFA and the Amaury Group (owners of France Football and L’Équipe) are co-organising the gala, elevating its global reach.

The 2025 edition will also feature expanded categories, including the Kopa Trophy (best young player), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Muller Trophy (top scorer), Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach), and the Socrates Prize (for athletes with notable charitable impact). The Club of the Year awards — both men’s and women’s — will also be handed out.

Vanguard News