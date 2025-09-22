Ballon d’Or 2025: Organisers reveal 3 criterias for deciding winner

The organisers of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award have outlined the three key criteria that will determine the winner of the 2025 edition.

According to the announcement, the first criterion focuses on individual performances over the course of the year, with special attention given to players who displayed a decisive and impressive character in crucial moments.

What does it take to be a Ballon d'Or? #ballondor pic.twitter.com/ruzMU94ov4 — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

The second criterion evaluates team performances and achievements, rewarding players who contributed significantly to their club or national team’s success in major competitions.

Finally, the organisers stressed the importance of class and fair play, noting that the Ballon d’Or is not just about skill and statistics, but also about honouring players who uphold the spirit of the game both on and off the pitch.

This clarification aims to give fans and analysts clearer insight into the decision-making process, as debates over who should win the award often dominate football discussions in the months leading up to the ceremony.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony is expected to take place on Monday, 22 September in Paris.

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees

Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Désiré Doué, Denzel Dumfries, Serhou Guirassy, Viktor Gyökeres, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robert Lewandowski, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Scott McTominay, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Michael Olise, Cole Palmer, Pedri, Raphinha, Declan Rice, Fabián Ruiz, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Vinícius Júnior, Vitinha, Florian Wirtz, Lamine Yamal.

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees

Sandy Baltimore, Barbra Banda, Aitana Bonmatí, Lucy Bronze, Klara Bühl, Mariona Caldentey, Sofia Cantore, Steph Catley, Temwa Chawinga, Melchie Dumornay, Emily Fox, Cristiana Girelli, Esther González, Caroline Graham Hansen, Patri Guijarro, Amanda Gutierres, Hannah Hampton, Pernille Harder, Lindsey Heaps, Chloe Kelly, Frida Maanum, Marta, Clara Mateo, Ewa Pajor, Clàudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Caroline Weir, Leah Williamson.

Vanguard News