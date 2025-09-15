‘We reject awkward 6-zone model, demand functional regional restructuring’

…Appeals to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s Unconditional Release

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) Worldwide has declared its firm support for urgent restructuring of Nigeria, stressing that it must be anchored on organic, coherent and functional regions rather than what it described as the “disjointed, awkward and vindictive” six geopolitical zones.

In a statement jointly signed by its Director-General, Justice Alpha Ikpeama, and its National Director of Publicity, Prof. Obasi Igwe, UNIEC said Nigerians have suffered too long under false promises and prolonged debates without concrete solutions.

According to the group, true restructuring should guarantee a just and humane Nigerian society, tackle the fundamental questions of ethnic nationalities, power sharing, and equitable distribution of resources, rather than cosmetic amendments or power devolution.

The statement read in part: “The restructuring we are advocating for will usher Nigeria into organic, coherent and functional regions, not the awkward six geopolitical zones designed only to keep Nigeria chaotic and stagnant.

Restructuring must grant the right of relative self-determination to each constituent group, with each region paying agreed taxes to sustain the central government. Returning powers to organic regions will reduce cries of marginalization, minimize separatist tendencies, and enhance security and mutual harmony.”

The council also called for the lifting of what it termed an “unfair economic and ports blockade imposed against the Igbo/East since 1967.” It urged the immediate dredging and modernization of ports in Port Harcourt, Bonny, Azumini, Opobo, and other Eastern coastal areas to boost trade and development.

While acknowledging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to improve security in the East and across Nigeria, UNIEC urged him to replicate such gains in other critical sectors.

On the issue of detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Igbo elders reaffirmed their continued appeal for his immediate and unconditional release.

“We shall not relent in urging President Tinubu to release and rehabilitate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his colleagues, and to end political arrests, imprisonments, and persecutions in Nigeria,” the group stated.