Veteran actress Peju Ogunmola loses only son

Veteran Yoruba actress, Peju Ogunmola Omobolanle, has been thrown into mourning following the death of her only son, Shina.

The tragic incident occurred while the 56-year-old actress was reportedly on a movie set. Shina, who was her only child with her husband, renowned comic actor Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as Papi Luwe, had only recently completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, a milestone that brought pride to his mother.

News of his passing has left the family and the Yoruba movie industry devastated. Colleagues, friends, and fans have continued to send in condolences, describing the loss as a huge blow to one of Nollywood’s respected families.

Actor Odunlade Adekola was among the first to share the heartbreaking news publicly, prompting an outpouring of grief and sympathy from both fans and industry stakeholders.

As tributes continue to pour in, many have remembered Shina for his promising future and the joy he brought to his parents. The family is yet to release details of funeral arrangements.